Music and Arts Lovers Can Now Purchase 'Single Tickets' to Seattle Opera Streams

Seattle Opera is introducing "single tickets" to its 2021 streaming productions of Don Giovanni, Flight, and Tosca-plus a bonus reprise of The Elixir of Love. This is the company's first foray into pay-per-view streaming content, which can be enjoyed by opera lovers worldwide. The $35 streams are now available to purchase; each opera will be viewable for three days. (Subscribers can access content earlier, and for a total of three weeks). One-hundred percent of proceeds from individual streaming operas this season will benefit artists, musicians, and crew via union funds, including the AGMA Artists Relief Fund.

Seattle Opera is one of the only American opera companies continuing to create and produce operas it had originally promised for its 2020/21 Season-albeit now in a new, digital format and with strict COVID-19 safety protocols at every step. Seattle-based artists join national and international singers-many of whom were originally scheduled to perform live at McCaw Hall.

"Ceasing to produce opera entirely was not an option" said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "This time has been extremely challenging. While respecting strict health protocols and rules, we are finding new ways to create art, to employ artists, and to make opera more accessible."

Seattle Opera's pandemic-inspired innovations include the use of new venues as digital recording sites. The opera Flight-which takes place in an airport terminal-will be filmed at The Museum of Flight amongst 39 historic aircrafts in the T.A. Wilson Great Gallery.

Matt Hayes, museum President and CEO, said the two organizations coming together makes him want to break out into song:

"But I will leave that to the professionals and instead sing praises for this collaboration! Flight is a dynamic reflection of the personal stories we tell and cherish at the Museum, and we are honored to do what we can to help another cultural attraction in our community. Seattle Opera is offering a wonderfully creative re-imagining of the arts. It's an inspired fit for us both."

Available on Seattle Opera's website between April 23-25, Flight includes performances by: Randall Scotting (Refugee), Karen Vuong (Tina), and Sarah Larsen (Stewardess). Maestro Viswa Subbaraman will conduct and Brian Staufenbiel will direct.

But the first streaming opera of 2021 is a reprise of fall's Elixir of Love. Previously only for subscribers, this popular production can be enjoyed February 12-14. Then, a new Don Giovanni created by a women-led team will be available March 19-21. With Maestro Lidiya Yankovskaya, stage director Brenna Corner, and video director Ken Christensen at the helm, audiences will be treated to performances by Daniel Okulitch (Don Giovanni), Vanessa Goikoetxea (Donna Anna), Jasmine Habersham (Zerlina), among others.

The season concludes with Tosca (June 25-27), featuring the poignant aria "Vissi d'arte" starring Karine Babajanyan (Tosca), Robert Watson (Cavaradossi), and Lucio Gallo (Scarpia). Maestro Kazem Abdullah will conduct and Dan Wallace Miller returns to direct.

As Seattle Opera's digital streams continue to evolve, audiences can once again look forward to hearing the Seattle Symphony Orchestra with every opera.

In addition to purchasing Seattle Opera's pay-per-view streams, the public can enjoy a variety of free content in 2021, including a broadcast of the company's 2005 Ring cycle on Classical KING FM 98.1, featuring some of Seattle's Opera's legendary singers: Jane Eaglen (Brünnhilde) Gordon Hawkins (Donner), Stephanie Blythe (Fricka)-and Greer Grimsley in his debut performance as Wotan.

During the pandemic, Seattle Opera's free recitals have garnered more than 20,000 views from around the world, and more than 150,000 listeners have tuned in to enjoy free KING FM broadcasts. Upcoming free recitals-which can be viewed on Seattle Opera's website and social media-include performances with pianist David McDade and feature soloists Andrew Stenson on Jan. 29, Jasmine Habersham on Feb. 19, and Karen Vuong on May 7.

Another opportunity to enjoy free content will come during the Big Opera Show, the company's virtual fundraising event, at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 11. Special guests will be announced in early 2021.

Upcoming at Seattle Opera

Every Saturday, Seattle Opera Mornings on KING FM-Free

Broadcasts of previous Seattle Opera performances offered at 10 a.m. PST on Classical KING FM 98.1 or king.org. Full schedule at seattleopera.org/kingfm

Wednesdays, Jan. 13-March 3, Opera 101 (nearly sold out; a wait list will be available)-$150

Class offered weekly online via Zoom for eight weeks. Taught by Alex Minami, Community Engagement Manager. Learn more at seattleopera.org/operaclasses

Tuesdays, Jan. 12-March 16, Modern History Through the Opera Glass (sold out; wait list available)-$175

Class offered weekly online via Zoom for eight weeks. Taught by Jonathan Dean, Seattle Opera Dramaturg. Learn more at seattleopera.org/operaclasses

Sundays, Jan. 24-March 14, Opera in the Making: Libretto Writing (sold out; wait list available)-$350

Class offered weekly online via Zoom weekly for eight weeks. Taught by Jessica Murphy Moo, professional opera librettist. Learn more at seattleopera.org/operaclasses

January-April, Youth Opera Online-$264-$396; financial assistance available

Programming begins January 21, and meets twice a week. Financial assistance is available. Offerings include Artful Explorers for ages 7-9 ($264), Maestros for ages 10-13 ($396), and Advanced for ages 14-18 ($396). Learn more at seattleopera.org/youthonline

An online recital also starring pianist David McDade available on Seattle Opera's Facebook, YouTube, and website Jan. 29-Feb. 19.

Saturday, Feb. 6, Rheingold on KING FM-Free

Enjoy broadcasts of Seattle Opera's 2005 Ring cycle in February at Classical KING FM 98.1 or king.org. Full schedule at seattleopera.org/kingfm

Tuesday, Feb. 9, Die Walküre on KING FM-Free

Enjoy broadcasts of Seattle Opera's 2005 Ring cycle in February at Classical KING FM 98.1 or king.org. Full schedule at seattleopera.org/kingfm

Thursday, Feb. 11, Siegfried on KING FM-Free

Enjoy broadcasts of Seattle Opera's 2005 Ring cycle in February at Classical KING FM 98.1 or king.org. Full schedule at seattleopera.org/kingfm

Saturday, Feb. 13, Götterdämmerung on KING FM-Free

Enjoy broadcasts of Seattle Opera's 2005 Ring cycle in February at Classical KING FM 98.1 or king.org. Full schedule at seattleopera.org/kingfm

Friday, Feb. 19, Jasmine Habersham in Recital-Free

An online recital also starring pianist David McDade available on Seattle Opera's Facebook, YouTube, and website Feb. 19-March 12.

Friday, March 19-Sunday, March 21, Don Giovanni-$35

Maestro Lidiya Yankovskaya and stage director Brenna Corner create a new production of Mozart's classic. Learn more at seattleopera.org/giovanni.

Saturday, April 23-Sunday, April 25, Flight-$35

Recorded at The Museum of Flight, this Seattle Opera premiere stars Randall Scotting, Karen Vuong, and Margaret Gawrysiak among others. Learn more at seattleopera.org/flight.

Sunday, April 11, Big Opera Show-Free

The company's virtual fundraising event, at 4 p.m. Special guests will be announced in early 2021.

Friday, May 7, Karen Vuong in Recital-Free

A free, online recital also starring pianist David McDade available on Seattle Opera's Facebook, YouTube, and website May 7-May 28.

Friday, June 25-Sunday, June, 27, Tosca-$35

Maestro Kazem Abdullah and stage director Dan Wallace Miller create a production starring Karine Babajanyan, Robert Watson, and Lucio Gallo. Learn more at seattleopera.org/tosca.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Seattle Opera's offerings, go to seattleopera.org. Seattle Opera's ticket office is open 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Monday through Friday. (In-person ticket office not currently available). The office can be reached at 206.389.7676 and at tickets@seattleopera.org.