TEN ACROBATS IN AN AMAZING LEAP OF FAITH Comes to Centerstage Theatre in May

You know those choices in life where you feel like everything could change and you can’t tell if it’s for the better or for the worse? How about your entire family making multiple leaps of faith in different directions? Multi-award-winning playwright Yussef El Guindi’s humorous and surprising family comedy brings just the right amount of chaos and poignancy as it depicts universal themes of belonging, desire, culture, and faith. This show will consistently upend your expectations as you gain an insider’s look at a family navigating the ups and downs of life while trying their best to keep it all together.

Rating: Recommended for ages 16 and up due to complex themes and brief language.

This production features local actors Ejay Amor as Hamza, Sameer Arshad as Aziz, Esha More as Huwaida, Abhijeet Rane as Kamal, Kimberlee Wolfson as Pauline, Rohish Deshmukh as Tawfiq, Alpa Dave as Mona, Devika Vyas as H.D., Varun Kainth as Murad, and David Breyman as Kevin.

Ten Acrobats in an Amazing Leap of Faith is written by Yussef El Guindi and is being directed by Agastya Kohli. Niclas Olson is the tech director and Burton Yeun is set designer, lighting by Adem Hayyu, costumes by Morgan Morgans, props by Brittany Lael, set dressing by Kiana Go, sound by Amber Granger, Marianna deFazio is the dialect coach, Rylie Latham is intimacy coordinator. Chelsea “Mo” Moniz serves as stage manager, with Shannon C. Miller as assistant stage manager.

Performances run May 24 – June 16, 2024.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.



