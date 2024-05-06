Seattle Theatre Group Announces THE FARM SUMMER CONCERT SERIES Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music lovers of all genres can spend summer with Seattle Theatre Group (STG) at its new 6,000-person capacity outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, WA for the first annual Concerts at the Farm summer concert series. The full lineup has been announced—the series kicks off with a double headliner bill featuring Portugal. The Man and Bombo Estéreo in May and finishes with Goth Babe in October. Scroll down to view the full lineup.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.concertsatthefarm.org, in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle, or at the Info Desk at Remlinger Farms. STG is also excited to introduce the STG Club @ Remlinger Farms, which includes premier parking, private bar and restrooms, complimentary snacks, and exclusive Club seating with a fantastic view of the stage. Contact club@stgpresents.org for more information and to join.

2024 LINEUP

PORTUGAL. THE MAN / BOMBO ESTÉREO

With special guest Reyna Tropical

Friday, May 24 at 6:00 PM

Daryl Hall + Elvis Costello & THE IMPOSTERS WITH CHARLIE SEXTON

Thursday, June 6 at 5:30 PM

PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC FEATURING George Clinton

Saturday, June 15 at 6:00 PM

TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL

With Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls

Tuesday, June 25 at 4:30 PM

KALEO

With special guest Reignwolf

Wednesday, June 26 at 6:30 PM

HIATUS KAIYOTE

With special guests Free Nationals and Digable Planets

Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 PM

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT

Sunday, July 28 at 5:45 PM

THING FESTIVAL

Featuring St. Vincent, Toro y Moi, Black Pumas, Spoon, Killer Mike, Ethel Cain, Stephen Sanchez, Earl Sweatshirt, Shakey Graves, Arlo Parks, Blind Pilot, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11

MT. JOY

Wednesday, August 21 at 6:00 PM

BLONDIE

Friday, August 23 at 6:00 PM

CHROMEO & THE MIDNIGHT

Friday, September 6 at 6:00 PM

GOOSE

Saturday, September 21 at 6:30 PM

GOTH BABE

With special guest The Aces

Friday, October 4 at 6:00 PM

STG's partnership with Remlinger Farms follows the sold out three-night residency by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Remlinger Farms in June 2023. The residency was produced by STG and was the first collaboration between the two organizations. STG is focused on differentiating the region's summer outdoor concert experience with Concerts at the Farm. Programming is curated to serve the community broadly, creating a family friendly environment with an emphasis on accessibility.

STG's three venues in Seattle – the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres – welcome audience members from all over the Puget Sound region and this partnership is part of the organization's long-term goal to expand and better serve its growing audience base on King County's Eastside. Remlinger Farms, a family-owned and operated working farm and amusement center, is a 30-minute drive from Downtown Bellevue, increasing access for residents from Kirkland to Issaquah, Duvall and beyond who are seeking closer-to-home entertainment options. The introduction of Remlinger Farms as STG's fourth venue with a capacity of up to 6,000 attendees also opens opportunities for businesses and community organizations in the surrounding area.

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest. STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission, serving over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts and performances from participants in STG's varying Education and Community Engagement programs.

ABOUT REMLINGER FARMS

In 1965, Gary and Bonnie Remlinger opened their own roadside produce stand, and their clever idea of selling corn in gunny sacks for $1.00 per sack attracted customers from all over the Greater Seattle area. Today, Remlinger Farms has grown into a 350-acre tourist center that annually hosts over 200,000 visitors from all over the world. At its heart, Remlinger Farms is still a family-owned and operated working farm with a produce stand, and Gary's love of the land and Bonnie's love of animals sets the stage for everything that goes on at the farm. Pumpkins, the first crop that Gary and Bonnie grew as a newly married couple, have continued to play a major role in farm activities. The farm annually holds the northwest's largest Harvest Festival every October, bringing families from far and wide to join in the family festivities. Remlinger Farms is more than just a produce stand, offering a full-service restaurant, bakery, ice cream parlor, large picnic areas, U-Pick fields, Birthday Party Packages, fun and educational tours, and Country Fair Fun Park. Remlinger Farms pies and other products are sold commercially in over 200 Northwest grocery stores.

