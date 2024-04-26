ROMEO AND JULIET Now Extended Through May At Seattle Shakespeare

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Shakespeare Company has announced the extension of Romeo and Juliet, now running through May 19.

Conflict is brewing in the streets of Verona as a new generation ages into a war they have no stake in–yet. Young Capulets and Montagues have spent their whole lives being taught to hate one another, but when Romeo and Juliet meet, all they see is their love and what they're willing to sacrifice to be together. Desire, parental expectations, and a drive for independence pressure these lovers to make choices that could change the fate of their whole community.

Sheila Daniels guides this production of Romeo and Juliet that will leave you questioning what you thought you knew about one of the most famous love stories ever told.

Romeo and Juliet is directed by Sheila Daniels, joined by Robin Macartney as Scenic and Props Designer, Jocelyne Fowler as Costume Designer, Matt McCarren as Lighting Designer, Rob Witmer as Sound Designer, Amy Thone as Text Coach, Ian Bond as Intimacy Director/Fight Choreographer, DaeZhane Day as Choreographer, Ben Radin as Technical Director, with Shay Trusty as the Stage Manager, and Erin Lammie as the Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast features Morgan Gwilym Tso as Romeo, Alegra Batara as Juliet, Miguel Castellano as Mercutio/Montague, Karin Terry as Benvolio/Paris, S. Franco as Tybalt/Lady Montague/Balthasar, Shawn Belyea as Capulet/Apothecary, Josephine Keefe as Lady Capulet/Friar John/Abram, Sarah Harlett as The Nurse/Prince, Andrew Lee Creech as Friar Lawrence/Sampson, and Louis McElrath as the Full Cast Understudy.

Performances will take place at Seattle Shakespeare Company at Center Theatre (305 Harrison Street, 1st floor of the Armory Building at Seattle Center). Please visit www.seattleshakespeare.org or call the Box Office at 206.733.8222.

ABOUT SEATTLE SHAKESPEARE COMPANY

Seattle Shakespeare Company is the Puget Sound region's year-round, professional, classical theatre. The company's growing success stems from a deep belief in the power and vibrancy of the time-tested words and ideas of Shakespeare and other classical playwrights along with a commitment to artistic excellence on stage. The results have been provocative performances that both challenge and delight audiences while fostering an appreciation for great stage works.

Play Broadway Games