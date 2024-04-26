John Misto's LIP SERVICE to be Presented at Theatre33 In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre33 will present the return of the US premier of “Lip Service,” a comedy about the power struggle between the self-made cosmetics tycoon, Helena Rubinstein, and her rivals Elizabeth Arden and Revlon. When Helena hires a battle-hardened war-veteran as a personal assistant, her life is turned upside down.

As her professional and family conflicts reach fever pitch, will the ghosts of her past topple the world's richest businesswomen? Or will war-veteran, Patrick, save her from herself? Inspired by real events, Lip Service is a bright new comedy where the nails are painted and the gloves are off. Yet when the lipstick bleeds and the makeup fades, what is there left to hide behind?

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova. Cast: Era Pogosova, Anastasia Podlazova, Max Korotkiy and Olga Semenova

Theatre33, 13243 20th Street NE, Bellevue, WA 98005

Performance Dates and Times:

May 4 at 7:30 pm

May 5th at 7:30 pm

For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit https://www.theatre33wa.org/lipservice or contact info@theatre33wa.org.

