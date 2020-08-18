MoPOP's Horror Movie Watchalong Continues This Friday With Special Guest, Nikko Hurtado

The screening takes place August 21 at 7pm PDT.

MoPOP's 'It's Coming from Inside the House!' presents a virtual screening of The Return of the Living Dead this Friday night. The screening features special live commentary from Nikko Hurtado, a giant in the tattooing world having built an empire out of just a couple of shops and a tattooing academy. He's been on several tattoo-focused TV series and has inked an impressive array of celebs including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Drake, Diddy, The Game, and Andrew WK.

The Return of the Living Dead follows two bumbling employees at a medical supply warehouse who accidentally release a deadly gas into the air, the vapors cause the dead to rise again as zombies.

It's Coming from Inside the House! is MoPOP's horror film watchalong series. This year, MoPOP opted to expand its list of 100 Horror Films To See Before You Die, and is working to see how they can start to update this list every year to include the best that the horror genre has wrought from the depths of darkness.

Each watchalong hosts a new guest and the horror movie they feel deserves a spot on the list as it expands. These guests offer live commentary during the watchalong in an effort to make the case for their chosen film's inclusion on the list giving attendees a chance to engage with them during the live screening.

WHEN: August 21 - 7pm PDT

TICKETS / RSVP: FREE Advance registration required.

