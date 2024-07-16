Hit Comedy TITANISH Returns To Green Lake Theater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crashing into the shores of Green Lake this summer, the returning favorite Titanish is back for one more voyage at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024.

Penned by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh with music and direction by Mark Siano, this musical from The Habit Comedy writing team is sure to have audiences laughing so hard they'll split in half.

“We wanted to create a summer blockbuster with a satirical angle,” author Jeff Schell says. “Titanish gave us the opportunity to showcase The Habit's fast-paced comedy style while mocking the hubris of the super wealthy and powerful.”

Seattle Public Theater is thrilled to have Titanish return. “It's the perfect show for Summer. Sometimes folks want a fun distraction to escape, even if it's just for a minute,” says Producing Artistic Director Amy Poisson. “Tickets are selling fast so we know this is true. Now more than ever, we need to laugh together.”

This fan-favorite parody, from the successful team that brought A Very Die Hard Christmas, The Habit, and Indy Jones to the Seattle Public stage will be directed by hit-maker Mark Siano (Twin Peep Show, The Fairy's Bottom, Bohemia, Seattle Vice, Spirit Parlour). In addition to being a crowd favorite, Titanish was also the 2022 Winner of Broadway World's Critic's Choice Award for Best New Musical.

Performers:

Kooper Campbell - Jack

Julia Kuzmich - Rose

Misty Doty - Old Rose + Molly Brown

David Hogan - Caledon Hockley

Brandon Felker - Captain Smith + Lewis Bodine

David Hsieh - William Murdoch + Submersible + Others

Christi Cruz - Frederick Fleet

Kayla Walker - Reginald Lee

Bo Mellinger - Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio

Marina Rose Pierce - Betty

NataLee Merrill-Boyet - Babs

Casey Raiha - (final weekend) Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio

Justine Stillwell - (select performances) Rose

Meaghan Kirby - Understudy / Swing

Mark Fox - Understudy / Swing

Mark Siano - Personal Manservant to the First Class

Artistic Team:

Laney Harrison - Stage Manager

Mark Siano - Director + Producer

Ron Darling - Scenic Design

Jennifer Ewing - Scenic Painter

Justine Pogue - Costume Designer

Opal Peachey - Casting Associate

Robin Macartney - Properties

John Kranz - Composer / Arranger

Rob Witmer - Composer / Arranger

Tom Fraser - Rehearsal consultant

Angelo Domitri - Lighting Design

Robert Rostad - Scenic Associate

Jeff Schell - Playwright

Ryan Dobosh - Playwright

Musician/Performers:

John Kranz - Music Director + Keys

Rob Witmer - Sound + Music

Evan Mosher - Sound + Music

Tickets for Titanish are on sale now at Tickets range from $10 to $100 and can be purchased at https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/current-season.

