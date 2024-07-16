Hit Comedy TITANISH Returns To Green Lake Theater Next Month

Running at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024.
Crashing into the shores of Green Lake this summer, the returning favorite Titanish is back for one more voyage at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024.
Penned by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh with music and direction by Mark Siano, this musical from The Habit Comedy writing team is sure to have audiences laughing so hard they'll split in half.
“We wanted to create a summer blockbuster with a satirical angle,” author Jeff Schell says. “Titanish gave us the opportunity to showcase The Habit's fast-paced comedy style while mocking the hubris of the super wealthy and powerful.”
Seattle Public Theater is thrilled to have Titanish return. “It's the perfect show for Summer. Sometimes folks want a fun distraction to escape, even if it's just for a minute,” says Producing Artistic Director Amy Poisson. “Tickets are selling fast so we know this is true. Now more than ever, we need to laugh together.”
This fan-favorite parody, from the successful team that brought A Very Die Hard Christmas, The Habit, and Indy Jones to the Seattle Public stage will be directed by hit-maker Mark Siano (Twin Peep Show, The Fairy's Bottom, Bohemia, Seattle Vice, Spirit Parlour). In addition to being a crowd favorite, Titanish was also the 2022 Winner of Broadway World's Critic's Choice Award for Best New Musical.
Kooper Campbell - Jack
Julia Kuzmich - Rose
Misty Doty - Old Rose + Molly Brown
David Hogan - Caledon Hockley
Brandon Felker - Captain Smith + Lewis Bodine
David Hsieh - William Murdoch + Submersible + Others
Christi Cruz - Frederick Fleet
Kayla Walker - Reginald Lee
Bo Mellinger - Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio
Marina Rose Pierce - Betty
NataLee Merrill-Boyet - Babs
Casey Raiha - (final weekend) Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio
Justine Stillwell - (select performances) Rose
Meaghan Kirby - Understudy / Swing
Mark Fox - Understudy / Swing
Mark Siano - Personal Manservant to the First Class
Laney Harrison - Stage Manager
Mark Siano - Director + Producer
Ron Darling - Scenic Design
Jennifer Ewing - Scenic Painter
Justine Pogue - Costume Designer
Opal Peachey - Casting Associate
Robin Macartney - Properties
John Kranz - Composer / Arranger
Rob Witmer - Composer / Arranger
Tom Fraser - Rehearsal consultant
Angelo Domitri - Lighting Design
Robert Rostad - Scenic Associate
Jeff Schell - Playwright
Ryan Dobosh - Playwright
John Kranz - Music Director + Keys
Rob Witmer - Sound + Music
Evan Mosher - Sound + Music
Tickets for Titanish are on sale now at Tickets range from $10 to $100 and can be purchased at https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/current-season.
