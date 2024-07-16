Hit Comedy TITANISH Returns To Green Lake Theater Next Month

Running at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024.

Jul. 16, 2024
Hit Comedy TITANISH Returns To Green Lake Theater Next Month
Crashing into the shores of Green Lake this summer, the returning favorite Titanish is back for one more voyage at Seattle Public Theater from August 22, 2023 to September 22, 2024.

Penned by Jeff Schell and Ryan Dobosh with music and direction by Mark Siano, this musical from The Habit Comedy writing team is sure to have audiences laughing so hard they'll split in half. 

“We wanted to create a summer blockbuster with a satirical angle,” author Jeff Schell says. “Titanish gave us the opportunity to showcase The Habit's fast-paced comedy style while mocking the hubris of the super wealthy and powerful.” 

Seattle Public Theater is thrilled to have Titanish return. “It's the perfect show for Summer. Sometimes folks want a fun distraction to escape, even if it's just for a minute,” says Producing Artistic Director Amy Poisson. “Tickets are selling fast so we know this is true. Now more than ever, we need to laugh together.” 

This fan-favorite parody, from the successful team that brought A Very Die Hard Christmas, The Habit, and Indy Jones to the Seattle Public stage will be directed by hit-maker Mark Siano (Twin Peep Show, The Fairy's Bottom, Bohemia, Seattle Vice, Spirit Parlour). In addition to being a crowd favorite, Titanish was also the 2022 Winner of Broadway World's Critic's Choice Award for Best New Musical. 

Performers: 

Kooper Campbell - Jack 

Julia Kuzmich - Rose 

Misty Doty - Old Rose + Molly Brown 

David Hogan - Caledon Hockley 

Brandon Felker - Captain Smith + Lewis Bodine 

David Hsieh - William Murdoch + Submersible + Others 

Christi Cruz - Frederick Fleet

Kayla Walker - Reginald Lee 

Bo Mellinger - Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio 

Marina Rose Pierce - Betty 

NataLee Merrill-Boyet - Babs 

Casey Raiha - (final weekend) Brock Lovett + John J Aster + Fabrizio 

Justine Stillwell - (select performances) Rose 

Meaghan Kirby - Understudy / Swing 

Mark Fox - Understudy / Swing 

Mark Siano - Personal Manservant to the First Class 

Artistic Team: 

Laney Harrison - Stage Manager 

Mark Siano - Director + Producer 

Ron Darling - Scenic Design 

Jennifer Ewing - Scenic Painter 

Justine Pogue - Costume Designer 

Opal Peachey - Casting Associate 

Robin Macartney - Properties 

John Kranz - Composer / Arranger 

Rob Witmer - Composer / Arranger 

Tom Fraser - Rehearsal consultant 

Angelo Domitri - Lighting Design 

Robert Rostad - Scenic Associate 

Jeff Schell - Playwright 

Ryan Dobosh - Playwright 

Musician/Performers: 

John Kranz - Music Director + Keys 

Rob Witmer - Sound + Music 

Evan Mosher - Sound + Music 

Tickets for Titanish are on sale now at Tickets range from $10 to $100 and can be purchased at https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/current-season




