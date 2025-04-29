Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 27 Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gather your garlic, grab your silver bullets, and hold onto your emotional baggage — because FCPS Vol 27: MONSTER OF THE WEEK is clawing its way to the stage for two nights only. Prepare yourself for 10 creature-feature puppet acts crafted by ghoulishly gifted puppeteers from around the Northwest. It's a celebration of the strange and the silly, inspired by the campy, creepy, and oddly charming world of one-off monsters. Expect laughs, a few light scares, and maybe even a tender moment with a tentacled creature who just wants to be understood.

Inspired by the iconic “monster of the week” trope, each act dives into the world of short-lived monsters — some scary, some sweet, some deeply confused. Think: cryptids with commitment issues, zombies finding a new lease on life, paranormal investigators who've seen too much, and a vampire just trying to get through a port of entry. Monster of the Week brings together ten PNW puppeteers to create cosmic horror on a cable access budget because some mysteries can't be solved, only lip-synced.

Hosted by the fan-favorite recurring character Tootsie Spangles, Monster of the Week celebrates the twisted talent of 10 Pacific Northwest puppeteers, with a terrifying variety of puppets, including hand and rod puppets, shadow puppetry, masks, toy theatre, and cardboard puppets.

Shadow Circus Creature Theatre Shadow Girls Cult Frechettist Marionettist Gelatin Factory Zoo Pack Puppets Annie Positions Keziah & Juniper Treasure Trove Alice's Malices Seatown Proletarian Puppet Uprising

Monster of the Week is curated by Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam, a collective of twisted minds and nimble fingers who believe in big feelings, bigger monsters, and the healing power of fear. So don your most dramatic cloak, grab Mr Pointy or your old FBI badge, and come scream-laugh your way through an evening of puppetry lovingly described by Real Change News as “the cherry atop the weird sundae” that is Seattle.

