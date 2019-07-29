Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra Auditions Are September 15 At BPA

Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra (BSO), with Music Director & Conductor Mario Alejandro Torres, is pleased to announce annual auditions will be held Sunday, September 15. BSO has current openings for bassoon, trumpet, violin, viola, bass, and oboe/English Horn. Players of all other instruments are encouraged to audition for the substitute musician list (especially horn and trombone).

Auditions are by appointment only at Bainbridge Performing Arts (BPA), 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, and interested parties are requested to email symphony@bainbridgeperformingarts.org to arrange an audition appointment.

Musicians are requested to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their arranged appointment and look for signs to the warm-up and audition rooms. Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting works of their choice that display the depth of their musical sensitivity and range of technical ability. Come prepared to play a total of five-eight minutes of music. Sight-reading for all instruments will be requested; music will be provided on site. Those interested in auditioning for principal positions will be asked to prepare excerpts. Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. at Bainbridge Performing Arts.

Don't miss the opportunity to play a role in BSO's 2019 - 2020 Season. Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra presents a four-concert classical series featuring a star-studded cast of guest performers, masterworks, beloved favorites, original compositions, and special collaborations. Performances include Distant Light with violinist Maria Larionoff (former concermaster of SSO) on November 9 & 10, 2019, Women of Power! with the superbly talented pianist Yuka Sasaki on February 8 & 9, 2020, Ein deutsches Requiem (an off-site collaboration with Bainbridge Chorale to present Brahms' German Requiem) on April 25 & 26, 2020, and Dancing at the Symphony with the 2020 Young Artist Concerto Competition winner on May 30 & 31, 2020.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





