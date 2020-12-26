5th Avenue Theatre Takes Action Following Theft of Employee Data

The 5th Avenue Theatre announced today that it suffered a break-in and theft which it first learned of on August 30, 2020. The Incident occurred overnight on August 29, 2020 where unauthorized individuals broke into the Theatre, among other offices in the building, and stole certain computer back-up tapes and specialized equipment which stored data that appears to have included personal information of some employees, volunteers, and/or independent contractors.

Upon learning of the Incident, the Theatre immediately contacted law enforcement and retained a specialized legal team, as well as leading security experts, to determine exactly what specific information may have been stored on and accessible from the stolen equipment and the potential, if any, for unauthorized access to it. This involved a comprehensive manual review and identification process of the contents known to be contained on the stolen equipment that concluded on or about December 2, 2020. The Theatre has provided notice of the Incident, in an abundance of caution, to potentially impacted individuals for whom the Theatre had valid mailing addresses.

Through the comprehensive manual review and identification process it was determined that certain files on the stolen equipment included names, dates of birth and/or Social Security numbers of certain employees, volunteers and/or independent contractors. While the Theatre believes that the stolen data is extremely difficult to open and requires a high degree of technical expertise to access, the Theatre has provided notice of this Incident, in an abundance of caution, to potentially impacted individuals for whom the Theatre had valid mailing addresses. The Theatre has also provided identity monitoring services at no cost to all potentially impacted individuals for one year in an abundance of caution. The identity monitoring services include credit monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration.

If you have been an employee, volunteer or independent contractor of the Theatre and have not received this notice and would like to know if you were potentially impacted by this Incident, or if you have any questions or would like additional information, please call the Theatre's dedicated assistance line at (866) 461-1558, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.