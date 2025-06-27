YELLOW Comes to the Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Yellow is coming to Edinburgh Fringe this summer. Performances will run at theSpace @ Niddry Street, 11-17 August 2025 at 12:40pm and 18-23 August at 12:15pm.

What happens when you take one of Shakespeare's best-loathed characters, transpose his fall from grace into a modern political setting, set it to a witty, thoughtful script written by senior political insiders and pull together a diverse international cast which includes the guy who coined the word "Brexit"? At this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the future is Yellow, the play described by politician and bestselling author Jeffrey Archer as "Twelfth Night meets The Thick of It".

Yellow introduces us to Mal, once adviser to a cabinet minister, who now defends fraudsters in a shabby law firm. When an idealistic young lawyer joins the firm, she offers him a way back to his old life - but in a world where the highest ideals are sustained by the grubbiest actions, what looks like redemption might be a trap.

Yellow is written by Geoffrey Mamdani, former speechwriter to Margrethe Vestager, of whom Donald Trump once said "She hates the United States perhaps worse than any person I've ever met". In the early 2000s, Geoffrey worked as a lawyer in the City of London on the instruments that would later trigger the financial crisis. Geoffrey says, "Yellow is a comedy with a serious point. All my life I've worked in jobs that have a controversial public image. With Yellow, I wanted to make people laugh - but also think about how workers in finance, politics and law deal with the ethical conundrums they face every day".

As befits a show created in Brussels and set in London, Yellow is a multinational production, with its twelve cast and crew coming from eight different countries, from India to Estonia. The cast includes Peter Wilding, who knows all about unintended consequences in politics, being credited by the Oxford English Dictionary as the inventor (to his lasting regret) of the word "Brexit".

The team behind Yellow has already tasted success at the Edinburgh Fringe. Geoffrey first appeared at the Fringe in 1995, in a Cambridge University show which was shortlisted for the Guardian International Student Drama Award. Yellow features rising star Yorgos Filippakis and established comedian Heli Pärna, whose stand-up show at the 2024 Fringe, The Adventures of the White Unicorn, was described as "hilarious, smart and heartfelt".

