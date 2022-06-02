World Premiere of PAYDAY PARTY to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Food prices are up, petrol prices are up, water bills are up, National Insurance is up. In a cost of living crisis, what do you do to survive? Eat, heat or throw a Payday Party? Six artists share their real-life stories and talents in the hope of getting paid by the audience. Payday Party is the most glamorous legal political party you will go to. Song, dance, rap, spoken word and live music are thrown into the cauldron of despair to cook up a survival cake Marie Antoinette would be proud of.

Exploring what it means to be Welsh, working class and in the arts, Payday Party directly addresses our times, giving a voice to those rarely platformed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and beyond. The bold new work tackles racism, elitism and class, touching on the cost of living crisis, austerity and the conclusion of the investigation into the Westminster lockdown party scandal. Payday Party is part of the This is Wales in Edinburgh showcase supported by Wales Arts International / Arts Council of Wales.

Darren Pritchard, Director of Payday Party, said: "Payday Party is a celebration of the power of the human spirit. I really want to open up conversations in Edinburgh about working class artists and their work. Edinburgh festival is out of reach for many artists and companies. We are fortunate to have great support. I personally have avoided the festival till now. I feel Payday Party is the right work to be presented there at the right time."

Rhiannon White, co-Artistic Director, Common Wealth, said: "Payday Party is much more than a theatre show, it's a rallying call to arms, a demand for the working class to be seen, heard and celebrated on their terms. It captures this political moment in time, holds it to account and challenges it to a dance-off. For the audience it's a good night out, a celebration of talent and an honest sharing of real stories that have been impacted by identity and the cost of living crisis. For the industry, it's a heartbreaking look in the mirror at a sector that rarely makes space for working-class artists."

Alice Rush, Theatre Programme Officer, Chapter Arts Centre, said: "We are thrilled to be supporting the incredible work of Common Wealth and the inimitable Darren Pritchard with PAYDAY PARTY. This show comes at the perfect time as we face the reality of working-class experiences in the UK and across the arts sector in particular. We need to face up to the inequity of our industry and our country, question working models that only benefit the few, and provide a space for people to share their truths - and that's what PAYDAY PARTY does so brilliantly."

Common Wealth's Peaceophobia also comes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 24 - 28 August as part of the Horizon Showcase. Conceived by young women from Common Wealth's Speakers Corner Collective, Peaceophobia challenges the political, social and cultural narratives surrounding young Muslim men. Set in a car park, Peaceophobia is part theatre show, part car rally, part celebration, addressing the hostility and misunderstanding surrounding Islam. Peaceophobia is co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, in co-production with Fuel. Show details: A Car Park TBC, Wed 24 to Sat 28 August (6 Perfs), two per day on Thurs 24 & Sat 27 August.

Horizon Showcase runs from 22 to 28 August at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. horizonshowcase.uk.

Company Information

Performed by Stuart Bowden, Yasmin Goulden, Jude Thoburn-Price, Catherine Razzell, Emillie Parry Williams and Darnell Williams

Directed by Darren Pritchard

Assistant Director Stuart Bowden

Produced by Common Wealth

Production Manager & Lighting Designer Ethan Hudson