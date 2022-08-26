Tramway's Autumn and Winter Season Will Include Phillip Quesne, Pawel Sokowicz, and Club Ate

Tramway has announced its Autumn and Winter season, which will include renowned French artist Phillip Quesne, Polish dancer and choreographer Pawel Sakowicz, and Australian artists Club Ate.

French artist and set designer Phillipe Quesne comes to Glasgow with Farm Fatale on 7 October, a magical post-human parable featuring five scarecrows, and offering a deeply topical ecological message in poetic form.

Australian artists Club Ate will present a colossal artwork, IN MUVA WE TRUST, which will be projected onto Tramway's façade from The Hidden Gardens on Friday 28 October, presented as part of an evening experience which also includes a live DJ set, and Cade and MacAskill's highly acclaimed The Making of Pinocchio, a true tale of love and transition told through the story of Pinocchio, which will be performed on both 28 and 29 October.

Described as a surrealistic circus, and a queer-positive experience 'inspired by raves and power play', UTOPIAN (T&Cs apply) by Symoné will be presented on Saturday 24 September.

Tramway's main gallery will feature a solo exhibition by Polish artist Iza Tarasewicz. She utilizes raw materials and rural systems of production to create complex spatial installations that draw connections between cellular, social, agricultural, and celestial interactions. Polish dancer and choreographer Pawel Sakowicz will present a new work responding to the forms and rhythms of the exhibition, in the gallery at its preview on the evening of 7 October (and again on Saturday 22 October, and Saturday 5 November).

Tramway will also present a new exhibition of work by the Glasgow artist Norman Gilbert (1926-2019) who lived and worked in Glasgow's southside for over sixty years, painting intimate, domestic scenes of his wife Pat, their four children and an extended family of friends and neighbours. Gilbert's vibrant and formally diverse paintings are characterised by bold, inventive colour palettes and flat areas of vivid pattern which sit next to one another in exuberant combinations. Along with his paintings, the exhibition includes black and white studies, as well as textiles, objects, and ephemera from the artist's studio. His exhibition previews on Friday 2 September.

Pagrav Dance Company will kick off the performance season and continue the Tramway Beyond Walls program on Saturday 3 September, with a free people-pleasing show devised by Urja Desai Thakore and Hetain Patel: Deva, performed outside the southside's Langside Hall, playfully challenges myths and expectations of the South Asian body through Indian dance.

Performances also include STRUT Kids by MHz (Wednesday 5 October), Barrowland Ballet's programme of live and filmed dance performances created within the local community (5 and 6 November), the Artist Voice showcase (Saturday 19 November) from Project X Dance, champions of platforming Artists of Colour; and White and Givan's Worn (Friday 11 November), which explores how the body is affected by the experiences, marks and scars that make us.

Jenny Crowe, Tramway Senior Manager, said: "We're excited to present an ambitious Autumn and Winter programme featuring the very best international and homegrown artists across dance, performance and visual art. Our Tramway Beyond Walls programme continues with Deva, and the dazzling STRUT Kids, taking performance direct to local audiences, whilst our exhibition programme includes Iza Tarasewicz's mesmerising large-scale installations and Norman Gilbert's paintings providing an intimate snapshot of Glaswegian family life."

About Tramway

Tramway is an international contemporary arts hub which supports established and emerging artists, both international and local, who focus on experimental and contemporary dance, visual art, and performance. For thirty years we have built a reputation for our unique performance and exhibition spaces, and ambitious and inspiring programming. Tramway is part of Glasgow Life and receives regular funding from Creative Scotland. For more information, visit www.tramway.org.

About Glasgow Life

Glasgow Life is a charity working for the benefit of the people of Glasgow. We believe everyone deserves a great Glasgow life and we find innovative ways to make this happen across the city's diverse communities. Our programmes, experiences and events range from grassroots community activities to large-scale cultural, artistic, and sporting events which present Glasgow on an international stage.

Our work is designed to promote inclusion, happiness, and health, as well as support the city's visitor economy, in order to enhance Glasgow's mental, physical and economic wellbeing. For more information, visit www.glasgowlife.org.uk.

About Tramway Beyond Walls

Tramway Beyond Walls is a programme of contemporary performance, visual art and creative participation which engages local audience outside of the physical limits of our building.

Photo credit: Martin Agryroglo