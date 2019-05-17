The Who Drummer, Keith Moon Comes To Edinburgh Fringe
A living legend during his lifetime, Keith Moon still stands as the pinnacle of rock-star extremism- both in life and music. Keith Moon: The Real Me explores the mind of wayward drummer as he attempts to save himself from the unbearable burden of living up (or down) to his self-created legend of 'Moon the Loon'. As Keith attempts to save himself, he takes the audience on a journey through his early struggles, his joining The Who, and their rise as one of the world's greatest rock bands. The whow explores his acute vulnerability and insecurity, and his struggle to escape the ever-looming rock and roll crash landing.
Keith Moon: The Real Me explodes on the stage with the turmoil and excitement of the wildest drummer in rock and roll.
Writer, actor, musician Mick Berry has been working on this project since an earlier version of the production played The Eureka (The Gateway Theatre) in 2013. Believing there was yet more of Moon's life that demanded deeper, and more personal, volatile and intimate exploration, Berry's newest incarnation, in collaboration with director Carlin, offers audiences an immediate experience into the mind of Keith Moon as he struggles with his demons, shares his ideas on creativity and genius, while desperately trying to pull himself out of his self-induced downfall.
Cited by the San Francisco Chronicle as a "local phenom", Mick Berry has previously written and performed three critically acclaimed one-man shows; What's My Mantra?, Dad Fought Hitler, the Bottle & Me, and Beats Working (A Young Man's Show Biz Journey from Insecurity to Low Self- Esteem). He has been a stand-up comic, worked with San Francisco, Marin and California Shakespeare, California Conservatory Theatre, and San Francisco Mime Troupe. He is also co- author of three books, including The Drummer's Bible which has sold over 20,000 copies to date. He resides in San Francisco where he teaches private lessons, and is a drummer in several popular local bands.
In addition to Mick Berry's Keith Moon: The Real Me, Nancy Carlin is the director of solo performers Dylan Brody (Dylan Brody's Driving Hollywood), Trevor Allen (Working for the Mouse), Roger Grunwald (The Obligation), and Arje Shaw (Magic Hands Freddy). A former company member of the American Conservatory Theater and longtime associate artist with California Shakespeare Theater, Nancy is a member of PlayGround. She has performed and directed extensively in regional theaters across the USA. She is the recipient of numerous Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle and DramaLogue awards for best Principle Performance, Best Supporting Performance, and Best Director.
In addition to Keith Moon: The Real Me, Frank Simes is Musical Director for The Who and Roger Daltrey. He has recorded and performed with Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks, Martha Davis (of The Motels) and with Don Henley-as a guitarist and vocalist, and soon after as a songwriter when he co- wrote Workin' It and Goodbye to a River. He has received awards for platinum records, as well as several nominations for Grammy awards. Additionally, Simes has worked with Rod Stewart, Don Felder, Charlotte Church, Sylvie Vartan, Engelbert Humperdinck, David Lee Roth, Warren Zevon and Roger Waters.