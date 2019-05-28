THE TIME SHOW Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Following on from the second best reviewed comedy show, The Talk Show, at 2018's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, award-winning comedian and poet Rob Auton brings The Time Show to Assembly Studio Five from 31st July 26th August at 2.50pm, ahead of a nationwide tour. The Time Show is a comedy/theatre/spoken word show about time. After hearing that the daylight saving hour could be binned, Rob was in disbelief on just how easy it would be to change time forever. He'd lived his life believing time was something that was set in stone and that we as humans couldn't have an impact on it. It's a concept that we all agree is helpful to arrange meetings around.

Rob has built a cult Fringe following for his shows exploring the colour yellow, the sky, faces, water, sleep, hair and talking. A clip of Rob recently performing on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) went viral with over 7 million views on Facebook, adding to broadcast credits including The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Cold Feet (ITV), Random Acts (Ch4), The Sara Cox Show (BBC Radio 2), The Jonathan Ross Show (BBC Radio 2) and Afternoon Edition (BBC Radio 5 Live).

Rob has published three collections of writing and drawing, Take Hair, Petrol Honey and In Heaven The Onions Make You Laugh, with Burning Eye Books and released a spoken word album At Home With Rob on Scroobius Pip's record label Speech Development Records. In 2013, Rob won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award with a gag about Chinese Wispas. On the day the news broke, he spoke to Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio 2; the conversation resulted in her saying, that's just sad a quote that will stick with him forever.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You