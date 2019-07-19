THE GRAY CAT AND THE FLOUNDER Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Total Theatre Award nominee PNME Theatre of Music returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the UK debut of its latest commission, The Gray Cat and the Flounder. Telling the love story of Bernadette Gabrielle Callery (the Gray Cat), a librarian at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, and her husband Joseph Newcomer (the Flounder), this beautiful multimedia production is enhanced with the use of 360° binaural technology; each audience member will wear headphones that create an immersive audio experience unlike any other on the Fringe.

Bernadette and Joseph's story started with a blind date and grew into a relationship that has been described as a conversation lasting 46 years, chronicled by the latter in a series of almost 4,000 delightful cartoons. Long-time PNME patrons, after Bernadette's death from ovarian cancer in 2012, Joseph commissioned the ensemble to create a work in her memory.

Written by Kevin Noe and Kieren MacMillan, The Gray Cat... presents snapshots from the couple's life together, both real and imaginary, illustrated by original music, outstanding singing, dialogue, cartoons, animation, projection and puppetry, with the use of binaural technology creating a sound clarity and intimacy that places the audience right in the middle of their story.

Lighthearted, poignant and ultimately uplifting, the Gray Cat and the Flounder's inspiring love story reminds us that we can all draw the world as we wish it to be!

PNME (Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble) was founded in 1976 and comprises first-class artists from all over the world who gather every July to unveil commissions and performances in Pittsburgh. It performs an average of ten concerts per season, many of which are new commissions, and is the longest continually running professional new music ensemble in the USA. It last visited the Edinburgh Fringe with its original work Just Out Of Reach in 2008.

Bookings: assemblyfestival.com, 0131 623 3030 or Assembly box offices at Assembly Hall and Assembly Roxy, Assembly George Square, Assembly Checkpoint and Assembly Rooms





