Scottish Ballet Announce Two New Dance Films To Celebrate International Dance Day

Scottish Ballet has announced the world premiere of two new dance films by company creatives Sophie Laplane and Nicholas Shoesmith, with the first being screened to celebrate International Dance Day on Thursday 29 April 2021.

Following the success of her recent Zoom ballet Indoors and dance film Oxymore, Scottish Ballet's Choreographer in Residence Sophie Laplane is the first to bring her work back to the screen with her quintessentially quirky style in a new short film called Dive.

Premiering on International Dance Day, Laplane has partnered with James Bonas (The Crucible) and film director Oscar Sansom to create a new piece inspired by French artist Yves Klein and what has become the world's most famous shade of blue. Set to music by Schubert and Walter Wanderley, it will premiere on Thursday 29 April 2021 at 1pm.

Next up, Scottish Ballet Soloist Nicholas Shoesmith returns to choreograph for the company after premiering his socially distanced piece Catalyst for Edinburgh International Festival's My Light Shines On programme in 2020.

His new work Odyssey, directed by Ciaran Lyons, is a high-octane short film that takes viewers on a journey through a game-like landscape inhabited by otherworldly beings, where the real and virtual collide. Set to music by Craven Faults and Squarepusher, it will premiere on Tuesday 4 May 2021 at 1pm.

Christopher Hampson, CEO/Artistic Director of Scottish Ballet, said:

'I'm thrilled to have commissioned two new works, celebrating creativity and showcasing the evolving artistic language of each of our choreographers. Whilst contrasting in style, they are a wonderful achievement from our home-grown talent and I'm excited to share each with audiences this spring.'

Sophie Laplane, Choreographer in Residence, said:

'Dive is a new venture for me into the world of cinematography, immersing the viewer in a world of monochrome blue and the empty white space, inspired by the visionary ideas of the artist Yves Klein. From stillness, we dive into the complexity that lies beneath the surface of simplicity; drawing the viewer in to a world of infinite possibilities and the unexpected, where questions are posed but not answered.'

Nicholas Shoesmith, Choreographer and Soloist, said:

'With Scottish Ballet taking great strides in pushing and developing dance films and digital content, I'm thrilled to bring our audiences on an other-worldly experience with our new film Odyssey. In collaboration with film-maker Ciaran Lyons, and inspired by the storytelling and camera work of many modern video games, we hope to plant audiences firmly in the passenger seat of our virtual escapade.'

Dive by Sophie Laplane will premiere on Thursday 29 April at 1pm. It is free for members to watch and will be available until Monday 31 May.

Odyssey by Nicholas Shoesmith will premiere on Tuesday 4 May at 1pm. It is free for members to watch and will be available until Monday 31 May.

