SO YOU THINK YOU'RE FUNNY? Finalists Announced

Gilded Balloon have announced the ten incredibly talented new comedians who have made it through to this year's Grand Final of So You Think You're Funny? - the UK's longest running competition to find the best new Comedy performers (this will be its 33rd year) - This year's Grand Final will be hosted by Mark Watson in front of a sold out live audience in The Wine Bare at Gilded Balloon's Teviot building in Edinburgh. In recognition of the difficult year that it has been financially for all performers - especially those just starting out in the business - the team at Gilded Balloon will paying for Finalists' accommodation in the City and contributing towards their travel.

This year's Finalists are Farhan Ahmed, Omar Badawy, Rae Brogan, Lottie Field, Kathleen Hughes, Nate Kitch, Caroline Maddison, Kathy Maniura, Phil Marzouk and Andy Watts

"We've decided to put ten people through to the Grand Final this year (rather than the usual nine finalists) in recognition of an exceptional year and the exceptional talent coming through, despite the challenges experienced by all performers over the past few months. Along with finally seeing live audiences back at the venues, it's also been an inspiration to see the new comedy talent who are still striving to be part of our wonderful industry despite the challenges they have faced."

As well as being in front of a live audience, the show will also be available to stream live from the venue in association with Next Up Comedy.

Since its inception in 1988, it has been one of the most influential competitions of its kind for spring-boarding new talent into comedy careers. Many of the finalists have gone on to become household names not only in the UK but around the world. Previous finalists include Peter Kay, Dylan Moran, Lee Mack, Tommy Tiernan, Jason Manford, Lucy Porter, Reginald D Hunter, Josie Long, Russell Howard, Francesca Martinez, John Bishop, Alan Carr, Nina Conti, Rhod Gilbert, Sarah Millican, Kevin Bridges, Romesh Ranganathan, Hannah Gadsby, Jack Whitehall, Rob Beckett and Aisling Bea.

For more information visit www.GildedBalloon.co.uk.