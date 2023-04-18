Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: WELCOME TO BANNOCKBURN, Oran Mor

Welcome to Bannockburn is part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint Spring season

Apr. 18, 2023  
Welcome to Bannockburn is a new play by Lesley Hart and directed by Julie Ellen and co-presented by Macrobert Arts Centre and A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Sandy (Paul McCole) is extremely proud that he's had exclusively 5-star TripAdvisor reviews for his historical tours of Bannockburn. He's due to be interviewed by STV about his Scottish pride and enthusiasm for Scottish history.

Sandy's daughter Katie (Madeline Grieve) also runs tour groups but finds herself in an altercation with some drunk and sexist American tourists who leave the business a half-star rating- jeopardising everything her father has worked for. They believe that Katie was putting a 'feminist spin' on history and when she didn't appreciate their remarks, it became physical.

Initially, Sandy is a supportive father who is appalled at how his daughter has been treated but when another employee, Molly (Nicola Jo Cully) is brought in to cover a shift it emerges that he isn't quite as nice a guy as he makes out. With his reputation at risk, affable Sandy becomes a snarling misogynist- with an excellent performance from McCole. Welcome to Bannockburn is a twisty piece of writing that looks at the issues that women have had to put up for the last 700 years.

Photo credit: Tim Morozzo




From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


