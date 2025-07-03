Review: THE GREAT GATSBY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Set in the summer of 1922, Nick Carraway (David Rankine) moves to Long Island and is fascinated by his new neighbour Jay Gatsby (Oraine Johnson). An extremely wealthy man, Gatsby is known for throwing extravagant parties filled with interesting people.

Adapted from F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel by Elizabeth Newman and directed by Sarah Brigham The Great Gatsby is running in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's main auditorium until 25 September. Jen McGinley's set and costume design brings the glitz and glamour, perfectly setting the scene for the roaring 20s.

Nick Carraway serves as the narrator, telling the story from his perspective. David Rankine is wonderfully charismatic in this role and a real highlight of the production.

Jay Gatsby has set out to impress his former love Daisy Buchanan (Fiona Wood) who is now unhappily married to Tom (Tyler Collins) and falls for this seemingly exciting lifestyle. Wood brings just the right amount of wide-eyed optimism coupled with a no-nonsense attitude to her performance.

The cast of actor musicians also perform as part of a house band at the top of the sweeping staircase which is a really nice touch and Shonagh Murray's musical design works beautifully.

It's not a cheery tale by any means but this is a brilliant adaptation of the classic novel with some strong performances and a lot of style.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...