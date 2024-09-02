Review: THE BRENDA LINE, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harry Mould's play debut zooms in on a fascinating, lesser-known historical tidbit. In the 70s and 80s, UK-based charity The Samaritans ran a telephone line helping those in need. However, these needs extended beyond traditional advice-giving. Known as the "telephone masturbators", men who asked for 'Brenda' would receive an ear to listen to their darkest sexual fantasies. The play has promise, but lacks impact.

The two-hander follows Samaritan newbie Karen (Charlotte Grayson) and veteran Anne (Fiona Bruce) who meet on a helpline nightshift. They butt heads on the ethics of the Brenda line - Anne accepts it as the norm, Karen likens it to female exploitation and "unpaid prostitution". The piece exposes the generational divide between the characters, exploring their opposing views on sex, feminism, identity and stranger-danger. The funky and vibrant design adds a dynamic visual contrast to the weighty themes, completely encapsulating the time period.

I really wanted to love this piece, but it feels like a first draft of a very promising script. Although the back-and-forth Brenda debate raises important issues, it drags on a bit lacking a clear message or cohesive thread. The embedded jokes are pleasant but predictable, and the strangely-placed interval disrupts the momentum just as the play starts to get going.

The piece has an interesting premise, challenging us to consider whether there are people unworthy of being helped. Nevertheless the story lacks sufficient conflict or action to fully explore this idea in depth.

The actors do a great job with what they are given - I found myself chuckling at times and becoming educated on an interesting historical secret. However, the overall narrative feels disjointed, which makes the play lack direction.

The Brenda Line is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 18 September.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

