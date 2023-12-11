Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The Perfect Pantomime-Alternative this Winter

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 1 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!
Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre Photo 3 Review: ALADDIN, Macrobert Arts Centre
Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN MAWS, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 4 Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN MAWS, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Pitlochry Festival Theatre The sun is shining brightly on Pitlochry this winter with an excellent revival of the classic Scottish musical Sunshine on Leith. Set to songs by The Proclaimers, the play follows Leith natives Davy and Ally who return home after serving in war overseas. They face a changed Edinburgh, romantic entanglements and an exploration of what 'home' truly means. 

The show imbues mesmerising talent - all actors double as musicians, wholly bringing our story to life. We see local humour with important messages, such as Ally's struggle to use an 'acceptable' Scottish accent at his call centre job. There is energetic, upbeat choreography paired with more low-key, touching scenes.

The cast are nestled among Adrian Rees' impressive set featuring a miniature Edinburgh skyline spanning across the top of a beautifully decorated bandstand. Complimented by Kate Bonney's lights, the design feels nostalgic and exudes Scottish pride. No matter the scene, a feel-good, homey atmosphere permeates the piece undoubtedly contributing to its standing ovation at the end.

Robbie Scott's cheeky Davy is well-complimented by Finlay Bain's stiff upper lip Ally. Fiona Wood is an energetic, dreamy-eyed Liz who dreams of travelling beyond the Edinburgh city lights. Sinead Kenny is an effective, no-nonsense Yvonne who depicts strong chemistry with Scott's easygoing portrayal. Alyson Orr is an impactfully moving Jean, while Keith MacPherson's Rab is utterly hilarious, fully encapsulating the lovable (yet imperfect) father figure.

If you fancy a change from pantomimes, don't miss Sunshine on Leith in beautiful Pitlochry!

Sunshine on Leith is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 23 December

Photo credit: Fraser Band




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: TREASURE ISLAND, Pavilion Theatre Photo
Review: TREASURE ISLAND, Pavilion Theatre

Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it? Squire McClunkey, Sea-Legs Senga and Polly Pollock are sailing as fast as they can to beat the baddies!

2
Review: UGLY! A CINDERELLA STORY, Lanternhouse Theatre Photo
Review: UGLY! A CINDERELLA STORY, Lanternhouse Theatre

In this magical makeover journey, the Fairy Godmother and Ugly Sister must work together to achieve a transformation really worth doing and discover that true worth is on the inside, not the outside. But will the Ugly Sister accept the help she needs or has she been wearing this ‘ugly’ label too long to change?

3
DORIS, DOLLY & THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS Comes to Oran Mor Photo
DORIS, DOLLY & THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS Comes to Oran Mor

Oran Mor are bringing back the 5-star smash hit show Doris, Dolly & The Dressing Room Divas for 10 shows this Xmas!

4
Citizens Theatre Marks One Year To Go As Redevelopment Progresses Photo
Citizens Theatre Marks One Year To Go As Redevelopment Progresses

As 2023 draws to a close, the Citizens Theatre marks an important milestone in its ongoing redevelopment, with work on the building set to complete next year and productions on stage returning by the end of 2024.

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a world citizen with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is currently pursuing another in English Literature. She loves everything theatre-related and is excited to be writing for B... Mary Baillie">(read more about this author)

Review: SECOND PERSON NARRATIVE at Chandler Studio TheatreReview: SECOND PERSON NARRATIVE at Chandler Studio Theatre
Review: ALADDIN, Perth TheatreReview: ALADDIN, Perth Theatre
Review: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum TheatreReview: THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISSOCIA, New Athenaeum Theatre
Review: DIRTY DANCING, King's Theatre GlasgowReview: DIRTY DANCING, King's Theatre Glasgow

Videos

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James Are Getting Ready to Return to DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress in Scotland Sarah Keyworth: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/25-1/25)
Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour in Scotland Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
The Snow Queen in Scotland The Snow Queen
Royal Lyceum Theatre (11/23-12/31)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (1/20-1/20)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (10/02-10/02)
Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time in Scotland Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (9/21-9/21)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Paddy McDonnell: Stories in Scotland Paddy McDonnell: Stories
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/19-1/19)
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You