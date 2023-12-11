Review: SUNSHINE ON LEITH, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The sun is shining brightly on Pitlochry this winter with an excellent revival of the classic Scottish musical Sunshine on Leith. Set to songs by The Proclaimers, the play follows Leith natives Davy and Ally who return home after serving in war overseas. They face a changed Edinburgh, romantic entanglements and an exploration of what 'home' truly means.

The show imbues mesmerising talent - all actors double as musicians, wholly bringing our story to life. We see local humour with important messages, such as Ally's struggle to use an 'acceptable' Scottish accent at his call centre job. There is energetic, upbeat choreography paired with more low-key, touching scenes.

The cast are nestled among Adrian Rees' impressive set featuring a miniature Edinburgh skyline spanning across the top of a beautifully decorated bandstand. Complimented by Kate Bonney's lights, the design feels nostalgic and exudes Scottish pride. No matter the scene, a feel-good, homey atmosphere permeates the piece undoubtedly contributing to its standing ovation at the end.

Robbie Scott's cheeky Davy is well-complimented by Finlay Bain's stiff upper lip Ally. Fiona Wood is an energetic, dreamy-eyed Liz who dreams of travelling beyond the Edinburgh city lights. Sinead Kenny is an effective, no-nonsense Yvonne who depicts strong chemistry with Scott's easygoing portrayal. Alyson Orr is an impactfully moving Jean, while Keith MacPherson's Rab is utterly hilarious, fully encapsulating the lovable (yet imperfect) father figure.

If you fancy a change from pantomimes, don't miss Sunshine on Leith in beautiful Pitlochry!

Sunshine on Leith is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 23 December

Photo credit: Fraser Band