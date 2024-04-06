Review: ADAM KAY: UNDOCTORED at Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Kay is the doctor-turned-comic who secured paramount success with his show and book 'This is Going to Hurt'. In his latest piece based on his new book, the audience undergo another emotional rollercoaster as Kay recounts the laborious laments of being an NHS frontliner. He prescribes laughter and shock through tales of peanut butter lubricant, the worst (and second worst) w*nk story and a tear-jerking message about doctor mental-health stigma.

The show is set in 3 sections: life in med school, life as a doctor and life afterwards. Kay is one of the best storytellers I've seen - he is supremely engaging, drawing you in with genius dry wit that makes you feel he is speaking only to you. Snappy performative-readings are split up by self-composed songs accompanied by his grade 8 piano skills. The songs are fine, but the readings make the show. I laughed, I grimaced, I cried. The grimace-worthy anecdotes may benefit from a trigger warning (particularly the 'Degloving' story), but I appreciate the reality they add to life as a junior doctor.

The piece is listed as a comedy, but functions more as a comedy-theatre-spoken word hybrid. Kay highlights that quitting medicine was unheard of when he left 13 years ago - nevertheless today about 10 doctors resign daily. The piece includes important social commentaries on the perception of mental-health within the medical community, widening eyes at shocking statistics and anecdotes shaping this message. He ends with a glimmer of hope that things are starting to change.

A highly-recommended show.

Adam Kay: Undoctored was at the Pavilion on the 4 April.

Image Credit: Adam Kay: Undoctored