Review: SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DRAG QUEENS, Queen Margaret Union

The North East’s Adult Pantomime sashayed into Glasgow with its latest saucy spectacle: Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens. Overflowing with cheeky innuendos, this one isn’t for the prudish of heart.

The star-studded cast delivered a non-traditional adaptation of Snow White, blending it with classic panto elements: upbeat songs, vibrant dances and, of course, plenty of audience participation. Brimming with personality and colour, this drag show had all the right ingredients but couldn’t quite pull off the recipe.

TV personality David Potts shone as cheeky huntsman Dirty David, exuding wit, confidence, and sass. Deborah Taylor-Smith commanded the stage as the fierce Evil Queen, delivering a perfect blend of bold attitude and dark allure. RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Tamara Thomas was the undeniable standout among the seven drag queens, captivating the audience with sharp choreography and irresistible charisma. The show featured plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, and the consistent audience participation added to the fun.

Sadly, the other drag queens felt more filler than thriller. Their performances were basic, showcasing missed cues, off-key singing and forgotten dance moves. To be fair, they weren’t entirely to blame; the cramped stage left them with little room to shine, making accidental bumps and stumbles inevitable. The script also lacked the sharp, rapid-fire wit that we expect from drag performers.

If you’re looking for a lighthearted night out with some familiar faces, it’s worth a watch. But if you’re after high production value and polished performances, you might want to lower those expectations.

Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens was at Queen Margaret Union on 9 January

Photo Credit: North East Adult Panto

