Devon Loves ME! Productions To Return To Edinburgh Fringe With Two New Shows

Devon Loves ME! Productions is bounding back into the wild and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Bringing not one, but two brand-new theatrical creations to the world's largest arts festival this summer. Known for their offbeat humor, emotionally rich storytelling, and physical playfulness, this Brooklyn-based gaggle of goons is ready to knock your socks off. Hoping to bring double the joy as their last show "Shakespeare Translate: The Complete Works."

Crafted from scratch, both productions reflect the company's commitment to community-fueled storytelling, unfiltered joy, and finding poignancy in the absurd.

SHOW #1: It Was Really Good to Know You

A full-month Fringe run.

A solo silent clown show about an amnesiac time traveler who needs the audience's help to recover the defining moments of his life. An lighthearted & sentimental exploration of the beauty of human relationships. Who is worth remembering, and who would you rather forget?

SHOW #2: The Great Pistachio

A one-week special engagement. Future world-renowned artist, Bertrand Brambles, has buried himself in a dirt hole for decades to craft the greatest play ever written, uninfluenced by the world around him. His brother, Boris, has spent that time sitting in his chair attempting to read every newspaper ever written. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to them, the world outside has ended. The two brothers embark on the journey to mount this magnum opus with the only survivor they can find, a young girl, Beatrice. An absurdist comedy exploring the sacrifices we make for art and understanding the balance between creation and living your life.

Both shows are brought to you by the twisted mind of madwoman director Melissa Ingle. Prior to the Fringe, both shows will have performances back home in Brooklyn, as part of Sour Grape Productions Jestival. One will play for three workshop performances, and the other for a special one-day matinee to open the festival at the Vino Theater.

Show Dates, Venue Info, and Ticket Links:

"It Was Really Good to Know You" will play select dates as part of Sour Grapes Productions' Jestival at 8:30 pm May & June, and at this Summer's Edinburgh Fringe at 10:20 pm in the Container at Hoots@Potterrow Fri, August 1st, 2025 - Mon August 25, 2025.

"The Great Pistachio" will open Jestival on May 18th at 3:30 pm; and at Edinburgh Fringe 11:35 am at the Annexe at Paradise in The Vault Mon, August 18th - Sun, August 24th. Tickets now on sale.

