Review: ROCK OF AGES, King's Theatre

First staged in the UK in 2011, Rock of Ages is a musical based around classic songs of the 1980s.

The plot is wafer-thin and serves as a vehicle to showcase the vocals of a talented cast. Featuring hit songs of the 80s such as "Don't Stop Believing"; "We Built This City" and "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" this musical is high energy and big fun.

Lonny (Joe Gash) serves as the narrator of the story and often breaks the fourth wall to engage with the audience with a running joke that goes down brilliantly. The Bourbon Room is a sleazy club on the Sunset Strip owned by Dennis Dupree (Kevin Kennedy) that is being targeted by protestors and developers trying to have the club shut down. There are some subplots about following your dreams and a love story as well to bring the whole show together. The vibe of the book is cheeky and sexy though sometimes strays a little too close to poor taste and cheap gags.

Rock of Ages never takes itself too seriously and has it written into the script that it might not be considered high-brow theatre. This is a musical that relies heavily on the spectacle of the ensemble for big group numbers which are huge crowd pleasers and are guaranteed to have the audience on their feet.

Photo credit: The Other Richard