Review: RED RIDING HOOD, Citizens Theatre at Tramway

Red Riding Hood is the Citizens Theatre's annual festive play which is being staged at Tramway due to the refurbishment of their permanent home.

Ruby (Cindy Awor) who prefers to be known as Red, has grown up in a town living under constant fear of a dangerous wolf. Certain things are banned in the town with a view to keep its inhabitants safe such as bright colours and due to a ban before she was born, Ruby has never known Christmas!

Ruby is obsessed with the idea of Christmas and keeps a big scrapbook where she pores over images of Santa and decorations. Her mum confiscates the book and tells her to stop dreaming and that they just have to accept this is how things are. Inspired by the superheroes in the comic book she reads, Ruby bravely heads into the woods in search of a mysterious woman known as Grandma to find out exactly what is going on.

The staging of Red Riding Hood is quite simply, magical. Jessica Worrall's design is beautiful and prompts gasps from the little ones in the audience as we move between the town to the forest. Historically, the Citizen's Theatre production is not a pantomime but a festive play. However, there are opportunities for the audience to get involved and it's definitely bursting with Christmassy joy.

The Citz is also known for being slightly darker than other festive shows in town and a couple of little ones were initially spooked by the wolf. One thing that has really brought home the importance of live theatre is eavesdropping on audience members. A highlight from me was a child in my row squealing with delight "I love the wolf, the wolf is my FAVOURITE!". Grandma (played by Maureen Carr) is clearly a firm favourite with the audience as well and her deadpan, no-nonsense attitude prompts a lot of laughter.

This is not the story of Little Red Riding Hood as you know it but this reimagined festive fairytale is a wonderful family treat.