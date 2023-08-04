EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs

Potty the Plant welcomes you to Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital, home to three haphazard nurses, a day-dreaming cleaner, a suspicious doctor - and a singing, dancing plant. When a mysterious disaster strikes, the nurses must team up with Potty to uncover the truth!

An hour of escapist fun follows, filled with catchy tunes. Though the premise invites comparisons to Little Shop of Horrors, Potty's sunny, children's tv-like appearance is more reminiscent of Avenue Q when juxtaposed with adult humour.

There are many laugh out loud moments, with the actors firmly committed to their over-the-top characters. The actor playing Dr Acula has a particularly expressive face, which is contrasted with the actor playing Miss Lacey’s more understated earnestness. The trio of nurses consistently generated laughs.

Potty the Plant opens the show sitting on Dr Acula’s desk. It wasn’t immediately obvious how Potty is puppeteered in this position. When it becomes clear, then the fact Potty is expressive and reactive becomes even more impressive!

The songs are often upbeat, accompanied by bouncy choreography. Pacing suffered in the first half from having many character introduction songs in a row, taking a while for us to reach the mystery mentioned in the blub for the show. Stand outs were the equivalent of an act 1 ending number, in which previous tunes overlap and harmonise, and the annoyingly catchy title song (which you will find yourself humming a day later!).

This dark comedy could have committed to going darker. Hospital posters on the background of the set have unsettling slogans such as ‘Why buy health insurance when you can buy a gun?’ and ‘Are you concerned your child may be turning into a gorilla?'. However, the content never quite gets as dark or absurd as these indicate it might. Miss Lacey is the most ‘straight’ of the characters, but it would’ve been good to see even greater contrast. (And a word of warning to any fellow red-haired people - see this show at your own risk of offence!)

Potty the Plant is the show for people who want an hour of ridiculous, musical fun - led by a slightly unsettling plant! From its beginnings as a short film to this show, Potty the Plant is sure to continue to grow.

Potty the Plant runs at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs (Venue 24), Aug 2 - 27, 18.00 (1 hour)