EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs

A new dark comedy starring a singing plant!

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 1 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo 2 TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording Photo 4 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs Potty the Plant welcomes you to Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital, home to three haphazard nurses, a day-dreaming cleaner, a suspicious doctor - and a singing, dancing plant. When a mysterious disaster strikes, the nurses must team up with Potty to uncover the truth! 

An hour of escapist fun follows, filled with catchy tunes. Though the premise invites comparisons to Little Shop of Horrors, Potty's sunny, children's tv-like appearance is more reminiscent of Avenue Q when juxtaposed with adult humour.

There are many laugh out loud moments, with the actors firmly committed to their over-the-top characters. The actor playing Dr Acula has a particularly expressive face, which is contrasted with the actor playing Miss Lacey’s more understated earnestness. The trio of nurses consistently generated laughs.

Potty the Plant opens the show sitting on Dr Acula’s desk. It wasn’t immediately obvious how Potty is puppeteered in this position. When it becomes clear, then the fact Potty is expressive and reactive becomes even more impressive! 

The songs are often upbeat, accompanied by bouncy choreography. Pacing suffered in the first half from having many character introduction songs in a row, taking a while for us to reach the mystery mentioned in the blub for the show. Stand outs were the equivalent of an act 1 ending number, in which previous tunes overlap and harmonise, and the annoyingly catchy title song (which you will find yourself humming a day later!). 

This dark comedy could have committed to going darker. Hospital posters on the background of the set have unsettling slogans such as ‘Why buy health insurance when you can buy a gun?’ and ‘Are you concerned your child may be turning into a gorilla?'. However, the content never quite gets as dark or absurd as these indicate it might. Miss Lacey is the most ‘straight’ of the characters, but it would’ve been good to see even greater contrast. (And a word of warning to any fellow red-haired people - see this show at your own risk of offence!)

Potty the Plant is the show for people who want an hour of ridiculous, musical fun - led by a slightly unsettling plant! From its beginnings as a short film to this show, Potty the Plant is sure to continue to grow.

Potty the Plant runs at Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs (Venue 24), Aug 2 - 27, 18.00 (1 hour)




RELATED STORIES

1
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe

Underbelly has officially opened the doors to its incredible venues and line-up at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, set to entertain locals and visiting crowds alike.  

2
Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Photo
Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE

You may think Fiona Yu is just another Hello Kitty stereotype... but you’d be dead wrong. From the Tony-winning producer of Six comes an outrageously irreverent world premiere musical mash-up of Asian feminism with a killer score. Fiona Yu is a high achieving, but highly disillusioned Chinese-American woman. She is fed up with the stereotypes forced onto her by a white, patriarchal society – namely that she is the human embodiment of a speechless cartoon feline. Based on the cult novel by Angela S Choi, this musical is a ruthless combination of sex, violence, and stilettos.

3
Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL Photo
Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL

A Christmas Carol meets It's A Wonderful Life meets... *NSYNC. It's Christmas Eve 2009: seven years into the world-famous boy band's indefinite 'hiatus', *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick has until midnight to make a wish that could change his life forever. A parody musical featuring 12 original songs and plenty of 90s nostalgia! With music direction by Taylor J Williams (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!) and sound design by Josh Millican (Six, The Band's Visit).

4
Viral Drag Queen Teena To Debut One-Woman Show At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Viral Drag Queen Teena To Debut One-Woman Show At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Internationally renowned British singer, actress, sex-kitten, model and occasional mum Teena might have just gotten divorced for the seventh time. But nothing will get in the way of her love for her fans.

From This Author - Helen Smith

Musicals enthusiast Helen Smith is based in Scotland and contributes reviews for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. You can find her thoughts on shows throughout the year on her instagram page @helen... (read more about this author)

Edinburgh 2022: Review: DON'T SAY MACBETH, ZOO Playground - Playground 2Edinburgh 2022: Review: DON'T SAY MACBETH, ZOO Playground - Playground 2
Review: EDINBURGH 2022: REVIEW: THE SINGLE LADY, TheSpace On North Bridge - Perth TheatreReview: EDINBURGH 2022: REVIEW: THE SINGLE LADY, TheSpace On North Bridge - Perth Theatre
Edinburgh 2022: Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, TheSpaceTriplex - BigEdinburgh 2022: Review: PREJUDICE AND PRIDE, TheSpaceTriplex - Big
Edinburgh 2022: Review: MACBETH THE MUSICAL, Paradise In Augustine's (The Studio)Edinburgh 2022: Review: MACBETH THE MUSICAL, Paradise In Augustine's (The Studio)

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You