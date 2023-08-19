EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WOVEN, Greenside at Infirmary Street (Forest Theatre)

Seven women discover their lives are interconnected

Aug. 19, 2023

Nine Muses Theatre Company present their debut production, Woven. Penelope’s husband, a prominent politician, has died. At his wake, one by one six women appear, each with their own story to tell. Lies are uncovered, truths are revealed and connections are forged. 

Inspired by the women of the Odyssey, the setting is the modern day USA. Most characters feel well grounded in the modern day setting, and knowledge of the Odyssey is not necessary to enjoy the piece, though those more familiar with it will appreciate more references. While introducing the women one by one gives each their own moment, it slows the pace of the first half as the audience are aware there will be seven in total. The final third is the strongest following the entrance of the last woman, Calypso, whose story is also emotionally impactful.

Performances are strong from all seven actors, and the songs are utilised well to explore the character’s emotions as each woman gets her own song. Moments with the group harmonising the background create such a full sound it is disappointing there is no main group number. The opening choreography was creative and it would have been interesting to see more of this through the show. Unfortunately balance between band and vocals was skewed to the point of being unable to hear lyrics on occasion (though this was probably opening night issues).

It is difficult to get away from the fact that though all the characters were women, the plot still firmly centres around the impact of the deceased man who brings them together. However, that the women are brought together by a man provides a vehicle to explore the impact of men’s action on women, how they are set up in opposition to each other, convinced that appearance and pleasing men is more important than what they themselves want. 

The desire to create a women-led theatre company and create a piece for seven women actors is to be applauded. With impressive vocals, emotional performances and a new take on an ancient tale, in Woven, women journey from antagonistic to supportive interrelationships, demonstrating how forging direct connections can be healing. 

Woven runs in Greenside at Infirmary Street (Forest Theatre) at 13.45 Aug 14 - 19 and 14.55 Aug 21 - 26 (1 hour) 




