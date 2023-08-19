EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PALINDROME THE MUSICAL, TheSpace @ Niddry Street (Upper Theatre - Round)

A well-written original musical!

By: Aug. 19, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society presents Palindrome: The Musical, an original piece. This engaging musical comes with assured performances, varied songs and a life-affirming message. 

Central character Hannah, frequently sees things differently from other people, often back-to-front. Though she finds routine and friends working at Nozama warehouse, her job causes strife with her mother, whose beloved Post Office is struggling due to its competition. With Hannah’s friend Adam dissatisfied with his warehouse life, and her friend Eve hiding her true feelings, relationships are tested as Hannah looks for a way forward. 

There is a nice variation of style in the songs, and both solo and group numbers allow the audience to get to know each character while enabling the performers to shine. The choreography and movement in the opening and in Adam’s song were especially enjoyable to watch. Accompaniment from the band along with harmonies creates a great sound, though the band were occasionally overpowering the vocals (though this was the first performance). The scenes felt natural and transitions between speaking and singing were well structured. 

The musical’s intention to comment on changing communication methods, and how letters connect people more than faster forms comes across, though the resolution feels a little rushed. The ending highlights the benefits from learning to appreciate your own and others’ quirks and giving each other the space to try their best and make mistakes. 

Palindrome: The Musical is an engaging, well-written original musical that will make you feel grateful for the friendships in your life (and maybe even want to send them a letter!).

Palindrome the Musical runs at 16.50 (55 minutes) in theSpace @ Niddry St (Upper Theatre - Round), from Aug 14 - 26




From This Author - Helen Smith

Musicals enthusiast Helen Smith is based in Scotland and contributes reviews for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. You can find her thoughts on shows throughout the year on her instagram page @helen... (read more about this author)

Recommended For You