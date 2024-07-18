Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE, Glasgow Botanic Gardens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Measure for Measure is the second and final Bard in the Botanics show in the 2024 summer season to be staged in the Kibble Palace. Measure for Measure is written by William Shakespeare and adapted by Jennifer Dick.

Angelo is standing in for the Duke of Vienna and has decided to crack down on sexual immorality. Claudio (James Boal) has been sentenced to death for sleeping with his fiancee who has fallen pregnant. Claudio's sister Isabella (Stephanie McGregor) begs Angelo for mercy and he proposes that he will spare her brother- if Isabella has sex with him. Recently playing the part of the dopey husband in Hedda Gabler at Bard in the Botanics, Sam Stopford switches it up to a truly unpleasant character. As Angelo he genuinely makes the skin crawl and part of the beauty of the traverse layout in the Kibble is that you can see the disgust on the audience's face.

Stephanie McGregor excels as Isabella. Initially quite a timid character, she's not afraid to stand up for what she believes in. Bard in the Botanics has a fantastic pool of actors every year and you're pretty much guaranteed solid performances.

Measure for Measure runs at 1hr40mins with no interval and it's a bit of a slog. There are some standout performances but the source material is long drawn out and the production's pacing suffers. Shakespeare's ending also feels a bit sudden after this much of a build-up. There's a lot to like about this production, particularly the performances but it feels like it's missing the mark for being as hard-hitting as it should be.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

