Review: THANKS FOR HAVING ME, King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In his new production at King’s Head Theatre, Keelan Kember explores the seemingly alluring, yet constantly perplexing concept of casual dating in a sitcom-inspired production that will have you giggling in your seat.

Honey is a smooth-talking playboy with a tried-and-tested formula for wooing women. His best friend, Cashel, is his complete opposite: a neurotic romantic and a walking disaster when it comes to love, complete with a laundry list of allergies, phobias, and insecurities. When Cashel moves in after his first major heartbreak, Honey tries his best to help him get back in the game by teaching him the art of the casual hookup.

Cashel follows Honey's advice (which is mostly just a lesson on how to lie to women); and although it does not go as planned, it still manages to charm strong-willed, sexually driven Eloise. It looks like Cashel might have the perfect rebound opportunity - that is, until he immediately falls madly in love with her, forcing him to reevaluate his relationship with hookup culture and casual dating.

The script plays like a classic TV sitcom, lighthearted and upbeat. The humour comes from contrasting characters in situations that put their weaknesses to the test. It’s full of quick-witted exchanges, amusing misunderstandings, and awkward situations with everything neatly wrapped up by the end of the 70-minute run.

Fergus Foster brings a suave, coolness to Honey, reminiscent of Barney from How I Met Your Mother, while Elizabeth Green and Charlotte Hayes-Jones shine as the romantic interests, but it’s Keelan Kember who steals the show. Starting off as a whiny, anxious friend who can’t seem to take care of himself, he transforms into an unexpectedly lovable ladies' man. Keelan brings such warmth and genuine charm to the role that you can’t help but root for him through each of his romantic misadventures.

The show makes its biggest statement when Cashel invites Eloise over for a casual hookup while secretly trying to hide his mad, obsessive love for her. Eloise is crystal clear about her intentions for a relationship driven by sexual encounters only. She sees marriage as a form of ownership and wants to keep her freedom.

The way both women see dating as an obstacle to their freedom highlights an emerging hyper-independence in modern dating. While Eloise stands her ground, Maya gets caught up in the allure of it, having boundaries so clear and rigid that she almost misses the loving relationship blooming in front of her.

With a fresh perspective on this generation's obsession with keeping things casual, Thanks For Having Me is the perfect show to take your situationship on a third date, right before you tell them, “Just don’t fall in love with me.”

Thanks For Having Me is at the King's Head Theatre until 8 February

Photo Credits: Oliver Kember

Reader Reviews