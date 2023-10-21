Review: DISFUNCTION, Òran Mór, Glasgow

Disfunction will run at the Traverse Theatre 24-28 October

Disfunction is a new play written by Kate Bowen and directed by Lu Kemper. It runs as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint autumn/winter season and is co-presented by the Traverse Theatre. 

Sisters Melanie (Maureen Carr) and Moira (Maureen Beattie) have been playing a game they invented for over 50 years. Disfunction is a slightly chaotic game that mixes trivia, the ability to bluff and truth or dare. Having landed on difficult financial times, Moira's goddaughter Tanya is trying to help them sell the game for a potential £100k. The trio have arranged a video call with the investors where they will play the game live for them in the hope they see it as a marketable product.

The casting for Disfunction is a real treat with not one but two iconic Maureen's with Beattie and Carr- both powerhouse performers. Betty Valencia is excellent as Tanya, a woman in her mid-20s who has had to move out of her mother's house due to conflicts at home.

The aim of the game of Disfunction is to exploit family secrets and scandals and this lot have plenty to spill. Bowen's script is twisty and shocking but peppered with humour and wit. While there is the potential to make a small fortune and get them out of the hole they're in- is it worth tearing the family apart to do so? This is a funny and fresh piece of new writing.

