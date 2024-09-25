Review: COME FROM AWAY, King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reviewer: Ceri Boyd

Every so often a show comes along that exceeds all expectations and leaves a real mark on the audience. Come From Away, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, is that show for me. First opening on Broadway in 2017 and subsequently in the West End in 2019, it depicts what happened in Gander, Newfoundland when 38 planes were diverted to the small town during the 9/11 atrocities. American airspace was closed and so 7000 people found themselves in a very remote part of Canada. The town, with a population of only 9000, sprung to action to make the passengers as welcome as possible.

This is a real ensemble piece, with the cast taking on multiple roles and seamlessly changing character through the use of a slight costume change and an accent switch to convey Newfoundlanders and "plane people" of many different nationalities.

The stories told are based on those of real people and the audience meets locals as well as stranded passengers. The cast are very well utilised, and highlights were Ashleigh Harvey as local news reporter Janice, Daniel Crowder as Nick, an Englishman, and Kirsty Hoiles as Texan Diane. Sara Poyzer was an excellent Captain Beverley Bass, with her rendition of "Me and the Sky" leaving the audience spellbound.

Although dealing with a heavy subject matter, Come From Away is full of humour and poignancy and the audience becomes completely invested in the characters and their personal stories. It is a truly remarkable show which, having seen it twice previously, still left me feeling uplifted and with a restored faith in humanity.

