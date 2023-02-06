Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: 10 YEARS OF LOST MAP, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Rounding off the Celtic Connections festival with 10 Years of Lost Map

Feb. 06, 2023 Â 
Review: 10 YEARS OF LOST MAP, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Review: 10 YEARS OF LOST MAP, Oran Mor, Glasgow

It's the last day of Europe's premier folk festival and rounding off the proceedings is one of my most anticipated events of the festival- 10 Years of Lost Map. Lost Map Records is a record label run by Johnny Lynch (also known as The Pictish Trail) from his home on the Isle of Eigg.

Lost Map events are not for the faint of heart- especially when they start at 3pm. Running until venue curfew at 11pm, they've managed to pack eight acts into the lineup. The organisation of this event is brilliant and utilises the auditorium and downstairs space of the venue so that changeovers between acts are slick and you don't have more than fifteen minutes between bands.

Starting us off gently at 3.20pm is Amy May Ellis in the beautiful auditorium with an acoustic set. The bill has been packed with Lost Map artists and between the two venues we are treated to sets from Maranta, L.T. Leif, Savage Mansion, Ballboy and Free Love.

Susan Bear is an artist most familiar to me from being part of my favourite play of all time (What Girls Are Made Of) and has an impressive CV of theatre sound design. Bear's set was a definite highlight of the day.

In the 8pm slot in the downstairs venue is label boss man The Pictish Trail. It's a full band show that seems to take its inspiration from folk music, electronica and...thrash metal. Focusing on newer material from 2022's Island Family album and 2020's Thumb World, the set list includes the title track "Island Family" ; "The River It Runs Inside Of Me" ; "Double Sided" and my personal favourite - "Turning Back".

Something that both Celtic Connections and Lost Map have in common is an extremely respectful crowd who are open to new music and new friends. It's the only gig that I reckon I could go to solo and (happily) end up involved in a ceilidh with strangers.

Lost Map have created something truly special and it is a joy to see them celebrate a decade as a record label. This all-day event was the perfect way to end the Celtic Connections festival- with a reminder of how much love this city has for music and how many exciting new artists are out there.




30th Edition of Celtic Connections Draws to a Close Photo
30th Edition of Celtic Connections Draws to a Close
Europe's premier folk, roots and world music festival Celtic Connections drew to a close last night after 18 days of spectacular concerts, unique and powerful collaborations and captivating screenings.
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow Photo
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow
Few musicals have to prewarn you multiple times to behave yourself. To consider those around you before getting so emotional your night out at the theatre turns into a West End audition. When the music choices are the songbook of Whitney Houston, it can be difficult to not become the queen of the night and start dancing in the aisles.
Aberdeens Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023 Photo
Aberdeen's Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023
New work is set to take centre stage in amongst a packed Spectra programme as Aberdeen audiences will be the first to enjoy some of the spectacular new artworks, each drawing inspiration from the city in different ways, that have been specially commissioned for this year's festival.
New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre Photo
New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival and a sell-out January run at Soho Theatre; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019)Â CrybabiesÂ (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard back for a further 5 dates in March.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: THE LAVENDER HILL MOB, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: THE LAVENDER HILL MOB, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
January 31, 2023

This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. Itâ€™s a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, theyâ€™d have to be fools to mess it up â€¦
Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In GlasgowGet Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow
January 26, 2023

Get Off Live Comedy is an industry born and funded independent HR that aims to eradicate sexual harassment in the industry we love. This fundraising gala is part of a number of incredible benefits that have taken place this year to support the initiative.
Review: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert HallReview: ROAMING ROOTS REVUE, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
January 23, 2023

This is Celtic Connection's annual highlight-packed exploration of classic influences on contemporary music. Tonightâ€™s show revisits themes including tributes to The Women of Song, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, The Beatlesâ€™ Abbey Road and the music of Laurel Canyon. Curated as ever by Glasgowâ€™s own Roddy Hart & The Lonesome Fire, the guestlist likewise comprises an array of return visitors.
Review: GÃ idhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow CathedralReview: GÃ idhlig Ghlaschu, Glasgow Cathedral
January 22, 2023

Within the dramatic setting of the iconic Glasgow Cathedral, experience the story of Gaelic Glasgow through songs, poetry and performance from the 1100s to the present day. With a particular focus on Glasgowâ€™s High Street you are invited to share in rich Gaelic stories from Glasgowâ€™s early beginnings, its industrial past as well as the exploration of some urban myths. Please join Alasdair Whyte, MÃ iri MacMillan and friends on this exciting promenade and musical experience as part of the celebrated Celtic Connections Festival.
Review: BURNS, Edinburgh PlayhouseReview: BURNS, Edinburgh Playhouse
January 21, 2023

Robert Burns is alive and well and living in the modern world! A genius with weakness? Yes. A womaniser, yes, but a cheat, no. Gifted, passionate and flawed, this farmer's son wants to make his father proud but is pulled between a life of duty and the calling of his creative destiny.
share