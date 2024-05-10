BOBBY DAVRO: EVERYTHING IS FUNNY IF YOU CAN LAUGH AT IT Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bobby Davro will appear at Edinburgh Fringe Festval this Summer. The comedy legend has been one of the UK's top comics and best-known celebrity entertainers for over 40 years. Following a series of sell-out shows last year, this Summer he is set to take Edinburgh by storm with his first ever full run at the the World’s biggest arts festival.

Over the years, Davro has appeared on numerous TV shows from Live at Her Majesty's to many of his own, through to regular appearances on Eastenders and shows including Dancing on Ice.

Here he is, a comedian at the top of his game, back live on stage with a masterclass in stand-up comedy.

Bobby Davro says, “With the laughter still ringing in my ears from the couple of Edinburgh gigs I did last Summer, I thought I’d come back and do the full run this year. I hope to prove two things – You’re never too old for a good gag and everything is funny if you can laugh at it. So if you like to laugh, come along - and don’t forget, if you’re on the frontline, you’re in the punchline! See you in August!”

Over the past four decades, Bobby Davro has appeared on a variety of television shows, mostly with ITV throughout the 1980s and 1990s. His popularity was at its highest during the mid-1980s with his own Saturday night ITV shows, Bobby Davro on the Box, Bobby Davro's TV Annual and Bobby Davro's TV Weekly. He also made appearances on the popular comedy impressions sketch show a. He then went on to play Vinnie Monks in BBC's Eastenders in 2007 and has appeared on a host of reality type shows includingCelebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Come Dine With Me. He has headlined for over fifteen years in pantomime across the country and his live stand up shows are legendary.

