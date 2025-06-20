 tracking pixel
K MAK AT THE PLANETARIUM Comes to Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Brisbane artist K Mak brings her immersive music-and-visual performance to Summerhall from July 31 to August 24.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
Kathryn McKee—known artistically as K Mak—will make her Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with K MAK AT THE PLANETARIUM, an immersive, multi-sensory concert experience that runs from July 31 to August 24 at Summerhall’s Demonstration Room. Performances take place daily at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM, with no shows on August 11 or 18.

Best known for her work as a cellist with major artists including Kanye West, Eminem, Archie Roach, and Guy Sebastian, McKee merges live cello, violin, synths, beats, and vocals with cosmic visuals to create a genre-bending artpop experience. Designed as a fully enveloping “planetarium,” the show combines elements of concert, meditation, and visual installation to take audiences on a journey through sound and space.

Fresh from sold-out performances across Australia, including appearances at TEDx, the World Science Festival, and major Fringe festivals in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane, K Mak’s Edinburgh appearance marks a major international step for the project. Her layered instrumentation and kaleidoscopic projection design craft a show that is as visually striking as it is musically rich.

Created and performed by K Mak (Kathryn McKee), the show is presented by Ines Wurth, known for producing over 50 Fringe shows ranging from solo acts to large-scale immersive theatre.

Ticketing Information

K MAK AT THE PLANETARIUM runs July 31 through August 24 (no shows on August 11 or 18) at Summerhall, Demonstration Room. Showtimes are at 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. Each performance runs approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £10.

