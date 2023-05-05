Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GYPSY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The production runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 19 May to 30 September.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 2 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT
Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Bal Photo 3 Amber Riley and Samantha Barks to Judge ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 4 World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the Pitlochry Festival Theatre revival of Gypsy. The production runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 19 May to 30 September.

The images feature some of the cast, including Shona White (Mama Rose); Blythe Jandoo (Louise); Patricia Panther (June); Ben Stock (Herbie); Oliver Cookson (Pop Rose/Mr Goldstone); Matthew Churcher (LA/Cigar); Rachael McAllister (Mazeppa); Robbie Scott (Tulsa); Joseph Tweedale (Yonkers/Weber); Jack Ward (Angie); Trudy Ward (Electra/Agnes), and Kristin Weichen Wong (Tessie Tura).

Gypsy is one of the greatest and most dazzling of all musicals. Based on the tantalising comedic memoirs of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, it tells the amusing and sassy story of pushy showbiz mother Rose, who travels across America with her daughters, Baby June and Louise, in search of success with their homemade vaudeville act.

When Baby June leaves the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star, and will do almost anything to see her daughter break into the big time.

Gypsy is directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Associate Director Ben Occhipinti (Blonde Bombshells in 1943 and co-director Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Photo
Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders

A team of learning disabled and autistic creatives from Access All Areas have joined forces with companies around the country to launch a ground-breaking programme that will change the face of cultural leadership in the UK. The programme will be launched on Monday 19 June to coincide with Learning Disability Week.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone, Amaka Okafor, Felix Scott and Nima Taleghani star in Hope has a Happy Meal, written by Tom Fowler and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. See photos from inside rehearsal!

Cast Set For HER Productions CRAVE At Manchesters 53two Photo
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

As rehearsals begin in Manchester for Crave, HER Productions today announces the cast taking on the powerful roles ambiguously named by single letters: M, A, C and B. Directed by Oldham Coliseum Artistic Director & Chief Executive Chris Lawson, Crave will run at 53two from 31 May - 4 June.

Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRAS SONGS FOR SWINGIN LOVERS to Cadogan Hall Photo
Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRA'S SONGS FOR SWINGIN' LOVERS to Cadogan Hall

For one night only, audiences are invited to take a trip back to a golden era and enjoy a special live performance of the iconic Frank Sinatra album, Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, performed by world-leading Frank Sinatra artist, Stephen Triffitt.


More Hot Stories For You

Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023
Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Canadian Clowns Return To Edinburgh FringeCanadian Clowns Return To Edinburgh Fringe
UPSTART! Will Have its UK Premiere At Edinburgh FringeUPSTART! Will Have its UK Premiere At Edinburgh Fringe

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Simmons: Quip Off The Mark
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/29-5/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIVE SPECIAL DOUBLE BILL TAPING: Pierre Novellie and Garrett Millerick
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Impatient at Monkey Barrel Comedy
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/22-5/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Susan Riddell: Wonder Woman (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound