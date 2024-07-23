Pace Theatre Company Announces Premiere Of New Stage Play By Frances Poet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PACE Theatre Company in association with OneRen and supported by Future Paisley are thrilled to announce the World Premiere of There Is No Room in our Bathroom for Lewis Capaldi, a new play by Frances Poet. It will perform at the newly refurbished Paisley Arts Centre from Thu 12 – Sun 15 September 2024.

There Is No Room in our Bathroom for Lewis Capaldi is the newest work from award-winning playwright, FRANCES POET (Still, Traverse Theatre; Fibres, Citizens Theatre; Adam, National Theatre of Scotland). Set in Paisley, this is a funny and heartwarming tale, about families and the glue that holds them together.

Seventeen-year-old Gwen has 8 siblings and a long list of daily tasks to get them ready and out the door each morning for school; until one day she doesn’t. The wee kids are all still at home eating cereal and no-one knows where she has gone… Gwen’s disappearance throws the delicately balanced home life of the Capaldi family into disarray, resulting in a road trip, shock revelations and a whole lot of poorly wrapped birthday presents.

DANI HERON (Radiant Vermin, Tron Theatre; Adults, Traverse Theatre; Underwood Lane, Tron Theatre) and SANTINO SMITH (A View From the Bridge, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Moorcroft, Tron; Underwood Lane; Tron Theatre) will appear as the parents of this unusually large brood, and they are joined by AMY GALLAGHER and JJ HAY as well as a cast of nine young performers from PACE’s Youth Theatre. Both Dani and Santino are PACE alumni which feels particularly appropriate for this production.

The young cast includes Mya Cooper, Tate Lowther, Martha Ludlow, Jamie-Reece Lyle, Teigan McDonald, Marla McDowell, Alice Orr, Massimo Pignatiello and Lauren Wilkie.

Regular collaborator FRASER LAPPIN, whose previous designs for PACE include Cinderella, The Snow Queen and Jack in the Beanstalk, will bring his inimitable flair to the set and costume design. Fraser’s recent credits include Designer for Tally’s Blood, Perth Theatre; Maw Goose, Macrobert Arts Centre; Crisis: A Rallying Cry, Kick the Door; and Associate Designer for Small Town Boys, Shaper/Caper and Pride and Prejudice *Sort of*, Tron Theatre.

On developing this production JENNI MASON - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, PACE, said:

“I’ve admired Frances’ work for a long time and am thrilled to be working with her on a new commission; it’s a fantastic opportunity to create a fresh, contemporary story for Paisley. This production also offers the chance for young and emerging performers to work alongside established actors in a professional environment, and we’re proud to help develop pathways into the industry for young people.”

Playwright, FRANCES POET, added:

“PACE are really excellent at what they do and I was absolutely delighted when they approached me to write a play set in Paisley, with parts for the very young through to Young Adult along with professional actors. The finished play tells the story of a single very large Paisley family, the chaotic but immensely loveable Capaldis. It’s an accessible family comedy drama that I hope will be a really fun night out for all.”

This new play is supported by OneRen and Future Paisley, the wide-ranging programme of events, activity and investment using Paisley’s unique and internationally-significant cultural stories to transform its future.

CLLR LISA-MARIE HUGHES, Chair of OneRen and Renfrewshire Council’s Culture Spokesperson, said:

“We’re so excited to work, once again, with PACE and welcome them back to the stunning Paisley Arts Centre. This is the first major co-production since we refurbished Paisley Arts Centre and I’ve no doubt that both performers and audiences alike will be blown away when they see our new stage. There’s nothing like culture up close and I can’t wait to see what promises to be an incredible show.”

