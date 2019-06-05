Ore Oduba & Carley Stenson Join Cast of CURTAINS

Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment are delighted to announce full casting Tony award winning musical CURTAINS at the King's Theatre, Glasgow next year.

Joining the previously announced Jason Manford as Detective Frank Cioffi will be television presenter and 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Ore Oduba who will play 'Aaron Fox'

alongside musical theatre actress Carley Stenson as Georgia Hendriks, Rebecca Lock as Carmen, Samuel Holmes as Christopher Belling, Leah West as Niki Harris and Alan Burkitt as Bobby.

Ore is best known for winning the 14th series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and has now become a familiar face on primetime and daytime television. His presenting credits include BBC One's, The One Show and ITV's This Morning. Ore previously appeared as a host on stage for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Carley is currently starring as Fantine in Les Mis rables, at the Queens Theatre in London's West End. Her other West End credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at The Savoy Theatre, Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical at Theatre Royal Dury Lane and Lady of the Lake in Spamalot at The Playhouse Theatre. She has also played Christine Colgate in the UK Tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Carley is probably best known for her television work and playing Steph Cunningham in Channel Four's Hollyoaks.

Rebecca Lock most recently starred in Heathers The Musical at the Haymarket Theatre in London. Her other West End credits include MAMMA MIA! at The Novello Theatre, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, and Cats at New London Theatre. Rebecca also starred as Mrs Banks in the national tour of Mary Poppins.

Samuel Holmes most recently starred in the UK tour of The Wedding Singer. Samuel's West End credits include Mrs Henderson Presents at No l Coward Theatre and Spamalot at Playhouse Theatre.

Leah West previously starred in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and ITV drama Unforgotten. Her previous theatre credits include Grand Hotel and Allegro both at Southwark Playhouse and the UK Tour of The Smallest Show On Earth.

Alan Burkitt was in the original West End Cast of Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and then went on to play the lead role of Jerry in the UK national tour. Alan's other theatre credits include, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre Singin' in the Rain and 42nd Street both at Chichester Festival Theatre.

They are all joined by Emma Caffrey as Bambi, Adam Rhys-Charles as Daryl Grady, Martin Callaghan as Oscar Shapiro, Minal Petal as Johnny Harmon and Mark Sangster as Sidney.

Joining them in the ensemble is, Kathryn Barnes, Pamela Blair, Charlie Johnson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Robin Kent, Thomas Lee-Kid, Ben Mundy, Gleanne Purcell-Brown and Samuel John-Humphreys.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of Cabaret and Chicago, this production tells the story of Jessica Cranshaw, star of the new Broadway-bound musical Robbin Hood, who has been murdered on stage on opening night! The entire cast and crew are suspects. Time to call in the local detective, Frank Cioffi, who just happens to be a huge musical theatre fan. With a nose for crime and an ear for music, Frank has his work cut out trying to find the killer whilst giving the show a lifeline.

The producing team is made up of Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for DLAP Entertainment. The production was originally produced on Broadway by Roger Berlind, Roger Horchow, Daryl Roth, Jane Bergere, Ted Hartley and Center Theatre Group. The American Premiere was produced at The Ahmanson Theatre by Center Theatre Group, LA's Theatre Company.

Music is by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb (Cabaret and Chicago), book by Rupert Holmes, original book and concept by Peter Stone with additional lyrics by John Kander and Rupert Holmes.

The production will be directed by Paul Foster (Kiss Me Kate and Annie Get Your Gun for Sheffield Crucible), choreographer is Alistair David (Ghost West End and UK tour and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and The Sound of Music both for Regent's Park Open Air), Musical Supervisor & Arrangements are by Sarah Travis (Curve Associate Artist, Sweeney Todd, Sister Act), Set Design by David Woodhead, Costume Design by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design is by Tom Marshall and Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG.





