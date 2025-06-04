Marty Breen’s BITCH Heads to Edinburgh as Part of 2025 Culture Ireland Showcase

Performances run 30 July–25 August (excluding 4, 11 & 18) at 14:45 in the Jack Dome.
Following its award-winning debut at the Dublin Fringe Festival, BITCH, a bold fusion of cabaret, stand-up, and theatre from Irish actor and theatremaker Marty Breen, makes its way to the Pleasance Dome as part of the 2025 Culture Ireland Edinburgh Showcase. Performances run 30 July–25 August (excluding 4, 11 & 18) at 14:45 in the Jack Dome.
Directed by Jeda de Brí, BITCH is a one-person show split between two personas—“The Stand Up Guy” and “the Bitch”—both played by Breen. What begins as a comedic open-mic face-off unfolds into a deeper reckoning with shame, identity, and complicity. Through searing monologues and original music, the work explores society’s uneasy comfort with calling out victims while laughing along with perpetrators.
The show’s comedic edge gives way to a raw emotional core as the Bitch character spirals—what starts as punchlines and piano becomes an unsettling confrontation with personal and cultural blame. BITCH refuses to let the audience off the hook, forcing them to consider who gets to tell their story and who gets believed.
“Everyone knows someone who’s experienced the things this play addresses,” said Breen. “But by that logic, we must all know people who’ve caused harm too. It doesn’t make them evil—but we have to start talking about it. That’s the only way I know how.”
BITCH premiered at Dublin Fringe 2024, where it won the Radical Spirit of the Fringe Award. Breen’s recent stage credits include Jo March in Little Women at the Lyric Theatre Belfast, Ray Dooley in The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Prime Cut/Lyric), and Ariel in The Tempest with Rough Magic. Screen appearances include Power Ballad, Good Boy (RTÉ), Say Nothing (FX), and FBI: International (CBS).
The Production Team includes musical director HK Ní Shioradáin, movement director Charlotte O'Reilly, set designer Mae Sula Leahy, and lighting designer Suzie Cummins. Costumes are by Iseult Deane, with Sarah McCann on makeup and Jude Barriscale as stage manager. Produced by Fiona Keller.
Venue: Pleasance Dome, Jack Dome (Venue 23), 1 Bristo Square, Edinburgh
Dates: 30 July – 25 August (not 4, 11, 18)
Time: 14:45 – 15:50
Previews (30–31 July): £11
Regular: £17 / £16 (£15 concs)
Box Office: www.pleasance.co.uk | 0131 556 6550
Age Recommendation: 16+
Content Advisory: Contains references to sexual assault.
Pre-Edinburgh Previews
BITCH will preview at Project Arts Centre, Dublin, 22–26 July 2025
