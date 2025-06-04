MUST I CRY Comes to London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Weaving together themes of memory, the fading legacy of British rule, and the story of a rhino named Sudan, Must I Cry originates from a Hong Kong-based company with roots in Scotland. Taking inspiration from the works of acclaimed Hong Kong writer Xi Xi, this piece unfolds across three strands: a striking portrayal of a city in flux, leaving behind its colonial past; a daughter's emotional journey through the loss of her father; and the poignant tale of Sudan, the last male northern white rhinoceros, whose passing signified the extinction of his kind. Blending poetic storytelling, live music, and visual projections, the performance delves into the fragility of memory and the inevitability of change in a restless urban landscape. The production is helmed by esteemed director and performer Bonni Chan and had its UK premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024, her first UK production in two decades.

Bonni Chan said, “The inspiration came from an essay by writer Xi Xi titled My Love for Hong Kong Island. After her father's passing, she reflected on many memories of him and the moments they shared, as well as the city's shadows and changes. Additionally, I was inspired by a photo on the cover of National Geographic, depicting the last Northern White Rhinoceros and its caretaker. In that poignant moment before the rhino's death, they shared a deep embrace. It's hard to fathom the extinction of a species that has existed on Earth for millions of years. This theme of loss resonates deeply: the loss of a loved one, the memories of a city we've lived in, and the loss of a species. How can we embrace these losses? recall that some Egyptians have said a person doesn't truly die until everyone forgets them. I want to explore how we can preserve those precious memories or significant parts of our past.”

Theatre du Pif was formed in Scotland in 1992 by Bonni Chan and Sean Curran, and for three years they conducted daily classes, taught professional and community groups and devised productions that toured around the UK and Europe. In 1995, Theatre du Pif relocated to Hong Kong and became known for its cross-cultural heritage and bilingual productions performing in Cantonese, English or both. They have collaborated with a number of international theatre directors and artists including Adrian Noble, Tim Crouch (UK), Robert Draffin (Australia), Mikel Murfi (Ireland), Yang Jun-gung (Korea), Jovanni Sy (Canada) and more.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 17% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds