Jul. 24, 2022  

LIGHTHOUSE: AN IMMERSIVE DRINKING MUSICAL Named As 'Emerging Talent' In Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The 75th Annual Edinburgh Fringe Festival selected "Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical" as "Emerging Talent!"

The new musical, written and composed by Emmy winner Jacki Thrapp, is one of 13 shows listed under the category in the largest arts festival in the world featuring 3,171 shows from 58 countries.

"I always planned on having the world debut for our musical at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and it's such a massive honor to be featured like this!" said Thrapp. "I can't wait for the world to see the show."

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the third most ticketed event across the globe - only surpassed by the Olympics and the World Cup.

The musical, full of original drinking songs and Irish step dancing numbers, follows the journey of a pub owner and her customers as they try to keep a struggling bar open.

Additional material and music direction by charting composer Billy Recce (Little Black Book & A Musical About Star Wars) with direction by Georgia Warner (Broadway's "All My Sons" and Law & Order SVU).

Starring Bobby Allan, Morgan DeTogne, Felisha Heng, Nicolas diPierro and Jacki Thrapp. Produced by three-time Emmy-nominated production company Thrapp Theatrics, Kevin Ellis, Caitlin McNeilage and Joe DeAngelis.

An EP for the musical will debut in early August on major streaming platforms followed by a full album later in 2022.

The show opens August 22, 2022 at Greenside @ Infirmary Street. Tickets can be purchased here.



