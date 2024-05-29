House Of Oz, Assembly Festival And Jonny Hawkins Present DANCEFLOOR CONVERSION THERAPY At Assembly George Square Studios

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



House Of Oz, Assembly Festival and Jonny Hawkins will present DANCEFLOOR CONVERSION THERAPY by Jonny Hawkins at Assembly George Square Studios, 3-24 August at 23.15.

The only Fringe show with a built in after party! Join dance floor anthropologist, Aunty Jonny for an edifying lecture on the history of radical music, sexed up dance floors and the people your mother warned you about. The only show with a built-in After Party. A History of Dancefloors and Joyful Regret. How a repressed Christian Youth Minister swapped out Jesus for Disco and found a new religion on the Dancefloor. Jonny Hawkins was once on the straight-and-narrow, but now they're on the queer and wide.

In their early 20's Jonny helped start a church, went to Bible College and was preaching the Gospel in front of thousands of people, but since has become one of Australia's most loved DJs, dance floor icon, queer party promoter and a disciple of Joy.

With a stash of five-star reviews tucked in its trousers Dancefloor Conversion Therapy will land in Edinburgh and take audiences on "a sexy romp" that is "unmissably, unmistakeably brilliant." This summer you'll need "This fast-paced, absurdist dark comedy," which is "mesmerising, sexually liberating, impeccable, a must see."

A show for clubbers, ravers, party people and all who've been born again on the dancefloor.

Jonny Hawkins says, "Deep down, I feel like Dancefloors are overlooked as a place of healing and community building. We think of them for drunkenness, inebriation and picking up. But there's something a lot more important there. There's huge cultural shifts that happen because of them, they're politically charged spaces of self-expression, liberation and inspiration. They're places you can both be yourself and find who you're becoming. Dance floor taught me more about myself than therapy, religion or family ever could. Ask any queer person where they first saw a version of themselves they wanted to be. Ask any raver from the 90's what dance floors meant to them. They're places of social revolution if you're doing it right."

By Jonny Hawkins

Venue & Dates: Assembly George Square Studios (Underground), 3-24 August at 23.15

Tickets from £15

About the Artist

Jonny is an actor, writer, DJ and Doof Butler. As an actor, they're a graduate of WAAPA's Acting course, recipient of the 2016 Sydney Theatre Critics' Best Newcomer Award, the 2014 Burton Award for outstanding Shakespearean Performance. Their appearances across Film and TV include: Mr. Inbetween, God's Favourite Idiot, The Other Guy Season Two, Les Norton, ABC's Award-Winning Riot, The TV Mini series Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door. Their career has seen them work with screen legends like Melissa McCarthy and fellow Australian Sarah Snook

As a writer, they wrote an international award-winning short film called Joy Boy, winning Best Film Melbourne Queer Film Festival, Best Screenplay Vivid's Fresh Flix, Joy Boy has gone on to Screen at Cannes and other international film festivals.

Their most recent theatre work, Maureen Harbinger of Death was part of Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide Festivals and was met with critical Acclaim. Maureen was Jonny's critically acclaimed debut performance at House of Oz in Edinburgh last year.

Their lecture on the history of Disco was performed during Adelaide Fringe and won the Tour Ready Award from Melbourne's Fringe Festival and will be a featured part of Sydney's 2022 Vivid program.

As a DJ, Jonny is recognised as a singular talent in Australia, their signature style is denoted by their deep musical knowledge and are about to cohesively wrangle a wide range of genres into a party set, adamant that they don't believe in genre or gender. Their gigs include a yearly month long residency at Sydney's most notorious underground club, Club 77, Jonny has hosted club greats like Theo Parrish, Marcellous Pittman and Ron Trent. Jonny has played alongside Australian heavy hitters Annabelle Gaspar, Jonny Seymour (Sterogamous) and Matt Vaughn.

Jonny has played festivals like Irelands Body and Soul, Another Love Story, Sydney Festival, Secret Garden and iconic queer parties like Loosends and Bad Dog. Jonny's own events, Show Us Ya Tips, Clubby Bears Cubby House, Hot Mess House Party and Day Care continue to be an important part of Sydney's party scene

About House of Oz

House of Oz is a philanthropic powerhouse with a mission to platform Australian creative arts for international cultural export.

With a track record of producing 600+ (and counting) shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and supporting Australian artists on international tours, House of Oz showcases the diversity and excellence of Australian talent on the global stage.

Born at the Fringe in 2022 as part of the UK/Australia Season, House of Oz won an award for Best Fringe Venue in its inaugural year. Now reimagined as a house without walls, House of Oz provides production, marketing and PR resource for Australians to showcase their work on the world's high profile festival and theatre stages. www.houseofoz.co.uk

Comments