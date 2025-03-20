Haunted Glasgow Theatre To Host Cult Phenomenom GHOST STORIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glasgow's oldest theatre, the Theatre Royal, Glasgow is set to host Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's worldwide cult phenomenon Ghost Stories, which is set to embark on its first full UK national tour from 8 - 12 April 2025.

The venue is known for its own paranormal activity, including resident ghost Nora, a former cleaner who harboured ambitions of performing on stage. When she finally got a chance to audition it went terribly, and legend has it she can be heard moaning in the Upper Circle and flipping seats in the auditorium.

Another spectre who haunts the venue in an unnamed fireman who died at the venue in 1869 tackling an electrical fire in the orchestra pit. He is said to appear in the pit in his uniform and play tricks on the backstage crew by moving props.

Casting for Ghost Stories includes Dan Tetsell (Rivals, Disney+) who will play Professor Goodman, David Cardy (Birds of a Feather, ITV) as Tony Matthews, Clive Mantle (Casualty, BBC) will play Mike Priddle, Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness) will play Simon Rifkind, with Lucas Albion as ensemble and Simon Bass as understudy.

WARNING

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension.

The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

When Professor Goodman, arch-sceptic out to debunk the paranormal, embarks on an investigation of three apparent hauntings – as recounted by a night-watchman, a teenage boy, and a businessman awaiting his first child – Goodman finds himself at the outer limits of rationality, and fast running out of explanations.

After exhilarating audiences for two years in the West End and across the world with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, Ghost Stories is "Genuine scary fun” (Sunday Times), a worldwide phenomenon more spine-tingling and fantastically terrifying than ever.

