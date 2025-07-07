HONEST FRAUD Comes To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Expect trickery, science and fake news in an exciting Fringe show that reveals all the secrets of magic, illusion and mind reading.

Part of the inaugural São Paulo Showcase, Honest Fraud, a brand new show by Fundo Falso brings a thrilling and fun touch of Brazilian magic, illusion, and mind reading to Edinburgh for all the family - a non-stop, trick-a-minute ride, through the performer's fascination with the fraudulent world we live in. This partnership, of Ricardo Malerbi and Rudi Solon sees two magicians at the top of their game.

Ricardo and Rudi ask - is magic the only honest fraud?

If fraud is part of our daily lives, from AI-generated images to phishing scams and fake news, artists Ricardo Malerbi and Rudi Solon tell their audiences that they intend to lie as soon as the show starts. In this fast-paced show, trick after trick after trick will leave you running to keep up as we address how to navigate the speed of life - and lies - under capitalism.

From traditional coin and card tricks to mentalism acts, Honest Fraud will make you question what is real and what merely appears to be, turning illusion into an act of pure honesty and making you rethink everything you know about free will. After all, telepathy is not about reading minds, but guiding them. Casting suspicions on everyone and everything, will you outsmart the mind-games on display?

Perfect for fans of Derren Brown, The Traitors and Capybaras, this World Premiere gleefully meshes trickery, science, and the very idea of fake news into an hour-long experience that asks audience members to 'embrace the game from the start. With a few cheeky reveals on how a card game really works - maybe if we can see the lie, we can begin to recognise it more fully...

Honest Fraud will be in the Dairy Room at Underbelly, Bristo Square from 30 July - 25 August @ 16:40