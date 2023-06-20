HOME Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Highlighting local climate disaster, the new show from Temper Theatre is the story of returning home and seeing it in a new light, and the feelings aroused when climate change has directly impacted the place of your childhood.

Based in part on Artistic Director Finn Morrell's own experiences of returning to his home in East Anglia, it follows Eddie, a city worker who returns to his childhood home and is confronted by a series of extraordinary visions and nightmares where East Anglian folklore and locked shut memories overlap in this time twisting adventure of self-discovery.

With a cast of five, and a shifting set design that twists and revolves to show different aspects of an amphibious ghost house, HOME combines Temper's signature mix of fluid muscular movement, soul-shaking soundscapes and fragmented imagery

Following previous Edinburgh shows that address environmental issues, Temper Theatre explores our climate crisis closer to home, in the low-lying Fens of East Anglia. Once a thriving wetland ecosystem drained centuries ago for agriculture and human habitation - now facing submergence once again due to rising sea levels by 2100 – this unique region is at risk of disappearing from sight forever.

Eddie, a London city worker longing for more than the mundane life he left behind years ago, is suddenly confronted with some unexpected news that forces him to go back. As night descends and rivers swell beyond their banks, suppressed emotions and visions surge through his mind like colourful fireworks and creatures of the ancient Fenland Bog serenade him into an unparalleled journey of self-discovery — unlocking an entirely new perspective on the place he once called home.

Creator, director and performer Finn Morrell said “As the pandemic swept our lives and homes, I embarked on an unexpected journey of self-discovery through a return to my family home. While helping them move, memories long forgotten suddenly flooded back as I unearthed boxes from my childhood—leading me deeper into exploration of the ancient fens and revealing more about my place within it.”

Established in 2014 by Artistic Director Finn Morrell, Temper Theatre creates work inspired by pressing socio-political and environmental issues. Using intense physical movement, ensemble dance and fragmented imagery their work aims to resonate with contemporary culture. The name 'temper' means 'a state of mind'. Temper combine movement, light and sound with the express interest of enticing moments of honest, emotional response from audiences in the UK and around the world. Their previous shows include TRIBE (2015 & 2017), Terra Incognita (2016) and Nightshifter (2019).