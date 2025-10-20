HAMLET Comes To Aberdeen in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro La Plaza's "life-affirming" Shakespeare will play His Majesty's Theatre as only Scotland dates of world tour. Following a sell-out run at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2024, Teatro La Plaza's bold and vibrant take on the classic tragedy Hamlet comes to Aberdeen as part of a global tour that has visited Melbourne, New York and Seoul. The internationally acclaimed production will play at His Majesty's Theatre, Thursday 06 to Saturday 08 November 2025.

Inspired by 'To Be or Not To Be' and performed by an extraordinary cast of actors with Down syndrome, Hamlet is a fearless challenge to exclusion and prejudice, celebrating community and resilience. Told with playfulness, humour and fighting spirit, Chela De Ferrari's critically acclaimed production weaves together the original text with personal reflections from the cast and dynamic choreography, exploring what it's like to 'be' in a world that often excludes you.

Premiered by Teatro La Plaza in October 2019, Hamlet enjoyed a sell-out run at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2024. Since then it has embarked on a world tour, playing at some of the world's largest and most renowned theatres; Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in Illinois, the Lincoln Center in New York, Barbican Centre in London. Now, Hamlet makes its way to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen as part of Aberdeen Performing Arts' commitment to bringing culturally important events from around the world to the northeast.

Remarking on bringing the international production back to Scotland, Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Sharon Burgess said: "Bringing this Hamlet to His Majesty's Theatre ensures that audiences here in the northeast - and indeed across Scotland - have the chance to experience something extraordinary.

"For local audiences, this is a rare opportunity to witness a groundbreaking international production right here in Aberdeen. For those willing to travel, it is a chance to discover not just a remarkable piece of theatre, but also the vibrancy and warmth of our city's cultural life."

Teatro La Plaza is an internationally renowned theatre company from Peru; known for works that push the boundaries, such as their insightful new versions of Shakespearean dramas, which question and surprise their audiences.

Teatro La Plaza's Hamlet is a world-class production that blends innovation, emotion, and artistry to create an unforgettable performance.

Hamlet will play in Spanish with English subtitles at His Majesty's Theatre from Thursday 06 November to Saturday 08 November. Tickets start at £16 to £40, with discounts available for group and school bookings. Tickets are available from Aberdeen Performing Arts box office on 01224 641122, or book online.