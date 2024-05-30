Grubby Little Mitts to Present EYES CLOSED, MOUTHS OPEN at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Award-winning sketch comedy duo Grubby Little Mitts (Rosie Nicholls and Sullivan Brown) in their third magnum opus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Grubby Little Mitts are known for their signature surrealism embellished with rapid dialogue, musical interludes and aggressively red aesthetic screaming from handmade props. Fans of their past shows might wonder whether it's even possible for them to be more ambitious or more revolting, and there's only one way to find out... but one thing's for sure: Grubby Little Mitts will make you cry - sorry, laugh.

Amplifying the normal to chaotic extremes, at once slapstick, sitcom and surreal, Eyes Closed, Mouths Open takes audiences to unexpected realms, and possibly beyond. From tales of familial ties to unrequited love, through "Supporting Artists" and the Eurasian Eagle Owl, not even the civil service is safe from these absurd and snappy sketches in a show which snuggles up to the boundaries of the sketch comedy genre.

Rosie and Sullivan have accrued a loyal fan-base through their regular appearance on the popular YouTube channel No Rolls Barred (336K subscribers). They met while studying at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and have since enjoyed huge success at the Edinburgh Fringe. Their debut self-titled hour hour Grubby Little Mitts, won Best debut sketch show of 2022 in the Amused Moose Comedy Awards. This debut hour and follow up Hello, Hi both received rave reviews, transferred to Soho Theatre and toured the UK including Glasgow Comedy Festival, Brighton Fringe and Leicester Comedy Festival - where they were chosen to perform as part of the 2024 Gala at De Montfort Hall.

Grubby Little Mitts also showcase the brightest and best sketch comedy around with their monthly new material sketch compilation night Sketch Book, also coming to the Edinburgh Fringe for two nights only: Saturday 17th & 24th August at 11:10pm. Join the Grubbs and the creme de la creme of the Edinburgh sketch comedy scene for a collage of comedy! A scrapbook of madness! A landscape of confusion! Plus a real-life fine artist in the audience live-depicting their comic efforts... it's sketch, doing sketch, being sketched!

Grubby Little Mitts: Eyes Closed, Mouths Open comes to Assembly George Square Studios 31st July - 26th August 2024 (except 10th August)

Tickets are available at: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/grubby-little-mitts-eyes-closed-mouths-open

