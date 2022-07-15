Edinburgh Fringe Previews Comes to Theatre Deli This Month

This July, Theatre Deli presents the best upcoming fringe theatre before it hits the world famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month.

Edinburgh Fringe Previews will be the first programme to be presented in Theatre Deli's new venue, 107 Leadenhall Street, which opens on Monday 18th July 2022.

Grab tickets to the fabulous line-up from just £6 with 100% Box Office revenue for the programme going straight to the artists.

Stand-out solo comedy shows include honest yet dark and hilarious storytelling from Scottish Zimbabwean Anesu Gurure as he looks at race, colonialism, class and modern morality; and a live debut of Anna Morris's Radio 4 special on turning 40, biological clocks and embracing 'otherhood. Not to be missed: Suchandrika Chakrabarti time travels back to the parties of noughties Camden in a quest to stop missing Amy Winehouse, while daughter to the PM, Charlotte Johnson shares her experience as a daddy's girl.

Hilarious comedy double acts range from beatboxing-duo 2 Mouthed Men to the "Eye-wateringly funny" Thick 'n' Fast: two insignificant individuals tasked with the minor responsibility of running the world. Expect painful belly laughs in sketches from "the White Stripes of Comedy" Nicholls and Brown.

Musical-lovers will delight in Northern Corner's Yorkshire crime caper There's No Mystery in Murder! and Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society (CUMTS)'s immediate sell-out Living with Sin. Continuing the theme of musicality, former Daily Telegraph music critic Tom GK uses comedy and storytelling to prove he is up to the job of recording the greatest album of all time, despite losing most of his hearing.

Those seeking thought-provoking theatre, will revel in Room - A Room of One's Own: "a poised and provocative evening, offering a chance to view modern feminism through the prism of [Viriginia] Woolf's work" and Scripped Up's Tinted, originally written as a disabled response to #MeToo, examining bodily autonomy in the group society often leaves behind. Set against an electronic soundtrack, audiences will be wowed by David Finnigan and the Barbican's: You're Safe Til 2024: Deep History, as the playwright relates the personal story of his best friend's escape from the 2019 bushfires against an epic sweep of history.

Edinburgh Fringe Previews will run from Friday 22nd - Friday 29th July at Theatre Deli, 107 Leadenhall Street, City of London, EC3A 4AF.

Tickets are £6 per show plus booking fee or £10 plus booking fee for a day pass to see two shows.

View the full programme and book now on Theatre Deli's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186008®id=192&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FTD_EdFringe?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1